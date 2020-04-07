Why Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) Could Be Worth Watching

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC), operating in the financial services industry based in Australia, led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Resimac Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Resimac Group still cheap?

Good news, investors! Resimac Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Resimac Group’s ratio of 4.01x is below its peer average of 9.18x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Mortgage industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Resimac Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Resimac Group look like?

ASX:RMC Past and Future Earnings April 7th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Resimac Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since RMC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RMC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RMC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Resimac Group.