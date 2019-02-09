Why Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Stock Rose 10% in January

What happened

Shares of real estate investment trust Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) jumped 10% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That beat the gain of about 8% from the S&P 500 Index, but it was a tad behind the broader REIT sector's advance of a little under 12%.

The performance story gets really interesting, however, when you go back to 2018. Last year, Retail Opportunity Investments shares fell 20%, much worse than the 6% decline in the S&P and the 10% drop for the average REIT. Basically, despite a decent bounce, Retail Opportunity Investments hasn't really recovered from the goring it took last year.

Retail Opportunity Investments owns a collection of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Although the broader retail space has been hard hit by the so-called retail apocalypse, a big headline-grabbing issue, that hasn't been such a big deal here. The assets Retail Opportunity owns are necessity-based and have, for the most part, held up pretty well.

But that's not the full story, either. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM), one of the nation's largest shopping-center owners, lost around 19% in 2018, yet it outdistanced the S&P and the REIT average in January with a 16% gain. That's roughly 6 percentage points better than Retail Opportunity Investments did. Why?