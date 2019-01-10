Why Retail Stocks Sold Off Today

What happened

Retail stocks were falling broadly today after Macy's (NYSE: M) and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported disappointing holiday sales numbers this morning, bucking expectations -- Mastercard SpendingPulse had reported that retail sales jumped 5.1% over the shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

That news pushed down retail stocks across the board; the S&P SPDR Retail ETF (NYSEMKT: XRT) was down 2.1% as of 11:28 a.m. EST, after falling as much as 4.2% earlier in the day. Macy's stock dove 18.1%, taking the biggest hit, while Kohl's was off 6.2%. Other retail stocks that fell included Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), which was down 4.3%; Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL), off 8.5%; and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN), which lost 3.6% -- though those stocks were bouncing off earlier lows.

So what

Macy's seemed to be the real culprit here, as the iconic department-store chain said comparable sales increased just 0.7% on an owned basis, or 1.1% on an owned-plus-licensed basis. CEO Jeff Gennette said the peak shopping period began strong, but then weakened in mid-December before picking up again in the last week before Christmas, though he didn't elaborate on the slowdown.

As a result, the company lowered its full-year comparable-sales guidance, on an owned-plus-licensed basis, from between 2.3% and 2.5% down to 2%. It also said net sales for the year would now be flat, down from a prior forecast of 0.3% to 0.7%, and lowered its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) guidance from between $4.10 and $4.30 to between $3.95 and $4.00. Given those numbers, it's not surprising to see the stock down nearly 20%, especially considering the high expectations investors had for the holiday season.

At Kohl's, meanwhile, comparable sales increased just 1.2%, which compares to a 6.9% surge in comps over the 2017 holiday period. Unlike Macy's, however, Kohl's raised the adjusted EPS guidance range from between $5.35 and $5.55 to between $5.50 and $5.55, showing that the retailer managed its inventory well, despite the slow comparable-sales growth.

However, not all retailers reported underwhelming holiday sales. Target (NYSE: TGT) said this morning that its comparable sales jumped 5.7% in November and December, and the company maintained its adjusted EPS guidance for the year at a range of $5.30 to $5.50. However, those numbers were not enough to buck the broader trend, as Target stock fell 3.6%.

Macy's is often viewed as a bellwether for the retail industry, especially in the department-store sector, as the company has flagship locations in a number of major cities and a strong presence in malls across the country. Despite other reports that showed strong sales growth across the industry, Macy's numbers seem to signal that many brick-and-mortar retailers continue to struggle with the current retail environment.

Now what

Macy's stock looks dirt cheap after today's sell-off: The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 7, based on this year's expected earnings per share. The stock offers a dividend yield near 6%. The company has plenty of valuable real estate that could be sold, giving it additional value, and it's already been monetizing some of that property.

Kohl's, meanwhile, trades at a P/E of around 12.