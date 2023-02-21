Why a wave of ‘unretirement’ will not save Britain’s economy

“Britain needs you”: Jeremy Hunt's plea last month for older people to rejoin the workforce was meant to evoke feelings of patriotism in the same way war minister Lord Kitchener's pointing index finger urged Britons to enlist in the army more than a hundred years ago.

But new analysis suggests that many of those who retired early are unlikely to respond to the Chancellor's call. Britain may need more workers, but Hunt's focus on those who retired during the pandemic is misguided as most of them simply don't need the money, according to a leading think tank.

Instead, the Resolution Foundation says there needs to be more focus on keeping sick workers in a job, helping to make work pay for mums, and reforming policies that encourage early retirement in the first place.

Economic inactivity – or the number of people who are neither working, nor looking for a job – has climbed by more than half a million people across the working age population over the past three years.

A shrinking workforce means lower growth and higher interest rates as labour supply becomes more scarce. The Chancellor not only wants to reverse this trend, but get more of the 8.9 million people aged between 16 and 64 who are currently classed as economically inactive in the UK back into work.

Roughly 2.3 million of them are students, which suggests they will eventually look for a job. The rest includes 1.5 million stay-at-home mums, 200,000 stay-at-home dads, 2.5 million people classed as long-term sick, just over a million early retirees, and around a million others with different reasons for dropping out.

Of the 8.9 million people not currently looking for work, 1.7 million don't even want a job.

Hunt describes this as “an enormous and shocking waste of talent and potential”.

However, the Resolution Foundation warns that his efforts to try to coax retired people back to the daily grind will be in vain.

“There are good reasons to think that policy will not reach many of them,” say economists Louise Murphy and Gregory Thwaites. Older workers who have left the labour market since the start of the pandemic “disproportionately come from high-paying, professional jobs.”

“Many of these adults will be living comfortably in their early retirement, and government policy is unlikely to prompt them to ‘un-retire’”.

For example, 35,000 more workers aged between 50 and 70 in higher-paying “professional and scientific roles” went from being “employed” to “economically inactive” between 2019 and the middle of last year, according to the think-tank's analysis. Doctors, public administration workers, and people in the financial sector were more likely to take early retirement.

Most of these early retirees have the means to fund their lifestyles. The Resolution Foundation’s research showed that almost half of 55 to 59-year-olds who left the workforce were funding it through a private pension, while only 10pc said they were getting state benefits.

“There is no easy mechanism through which the government can engage with this group of economically inactive people,” Murphy says.

Someone who took early retirement during the summer of 2020 has now been economically inactive for two-and-a-half years. Just 1-in-50 of these people return to work every three months, according to official data.

“History shows us that those who take early retirement rarely return to the labour market when they have been out of work for some time,” says Murphy.

Two-thirds of 50-64 year-olds who dropped out of the workforce and have not returned have paid off their mortgage, which also suggests most won’t return.

60-year-olds who own their homes outright are far more likely to be economically inactive than those who have higher housing costs, the Foundation’s analysis showed.

“I think it's important to take a supply and demand perspective to this because at the moment, many over 50s who aren't working are happy not to be working,” says Andy Briggs, chief executive of FTSE 100 life insurer Phoenix Group and the government's business champion for older workers. “So I think a ‘Your country needs you campaign’ is unlikely to cut through.”

This trend for early retirement may slow in the coming years, as more and more people borrow into retirement just to get on the housing ladder.

According to the think-tank, this has already motivated some to stay in work: “The fraction of homeowners without mortgages in their 50s – who are much more likely to retire than those with housing costs – has fallen by over 2 percentage points in the past decade, pushing up on future participation rates by this group,” says Murphy.

However that will provide little salve for the problems facing the country now.

The Resolution Foundation argues that the solution to the current jobs crisis is government support to help mums back to work and to help keep those with disabilities or chronic illnesses in the workplace.

The number of working-age people who are inactive due to long-term sickness is now 2.5 million. Murphy and Thwaites say this is part of a “wider trend of rising disability and long-term sickness that is not limited to those out of the labour market: the number of working-age people with disabilities increased by 2.3 million between 2013 and 2022, with 83pc of this rise among people in employment”.

A focus on keeping jobs open when people fall ill or supporting them through their illness is key to fixing the broken labour market, they argue.

“Retaining the relationship between the worker and employer with early intervention is key, since we know that people who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness or disability are four times as likely to re-enter work after a few months of sickness leave than they are to re-enter work after a period of over two years,” the Foundation says.

An increase in long-term sickness is already putting pressure on the public finances. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned in the Autumn Statement that “progressively larger upward revisions to spending on health-related and disability benefits due to both increased inflows and longer claim durations” would cost the Treasury an extra £7.5bn a year, with an additional one million people expected to start claiming by 2026 compared with the OBR's March forecast.

Fixing Britain’s complicated system of childcare support may also encourage more people back to work.

For example, under the current system the second earner in a couple on Universal Credit has a “much lower work incentive to enter employment than the first earner”, the Resolution Foundation found, with the second parent earning £2,900 less than her partner. Addressing discrepancies like these could help more people back into jobs by making sure work pays for all.

Briggs believes a greater focus on training older workers who want to reskill is “key”, adding that the current system was “geared up to help people just out of school”.

Whatever the solution, the stakes are high and will mean the difference between economic growth and stagnation.