Why retirements of Dutchess County District Attorney, Public Defender aren't a coincidence

The two men who have shaped the criminal justice system in Dutchess County for years stepped down at the end of 2023.

Both District Attorney William Grady and Public Defender Thomas Angell retired from their positions. The pair represented two sides of the justice system; whereas the public defender defends those accused of criminal acts who cannot afford private counsel, the district attorney represents New York in bringing charges against those suspected of a crime.

"It's not a coincidence," said Angell, explaining why he decided to retire.

With Grady leaving his seat, Angell saw this as an opportunity for the county to move forward with a new slate of leadership. Grady has been the district attorney for 40 years and Angell has held his office for 12 years.

Longtime Dutchess County District Attorney William Grady retired after four decades in office.

Between the two, the ways in which the county pursues crime, handles cases and works toward remedying the societal causes behind criminal behavior have seen drastic change. The district attorney's office under Grady's leadership brought about the creation of a Special Victims Bureau, Violence Crime Bureau and DWI Bureau.

"At that time, it was a small office with seven part-time ADAs. Since I was elected as DA in 1983, the size of the office has grown to 36 full-time ADAs, including 20 women. Seven Bureaus were also created to deal with the complexity and increased numbers of various crimes," Grady said in a press release.

Grady will be replaced by Anthony Parisi, a Democrat who was the major crimes bureau chief.

Angell increased the number of social workers in his office to help judges better understand the underlying crime issues and established the Family Court and Parole Divisions. He also established the Conflict Swap program with Ulster County Public Defender and the Veterans Treatment Courts.

"What surprised me when I came to the Public Defender's Office was that someone could be locked up in jail without a lawyer being present," Angell said.

He changed that 15 years ago by expanding his staff so there are two lawyers on call 24 hours, seven days a week.

Retiring Dutchess County Public Defender Thomas Angell.

The county will also be seeing a change in leadership as former State Senator Sue Serino replaces County Executive Bill O'Neil. Both are Republicans. O'Neil plans to stay on temporarily to help with the transition.

Serino will be appointing Angell's replacement.

County Legislator Chairman A. Gregg Pulver, R-North East, Stanford, Pine Plains and Milan, lost the election for District 19 to Democrat Chris Drago. Legislator Will Truitt, R-Hyde Park and Town of Poughkeepsie, received the internal Republican caucus nomination for the chairman position, which will be voted on Jan. 3.

Angell hopes to see more changes to justice system

When an arrest is made in a criminal case, the police tell the individual being arrested that they have the right to stay silent and to an attorney, so as to not self-incriminate.

In Family Court, parents are given no such protections when Child Protective Services come to take away their children, Angell said. This is one of the areas that needs change in the justice system, he believes. Angell would also like to see other changes to Family Court, such as an overhaul of how judges are allowed to assign lawyers.

A 2021 investigation by the Poughkeepsie Journal highlighted how the Family Court system of assigning lawyers sometimes leads to faulty representation, like when a judge reassigns representation without providing a reason.

Dutchess County has also been revamping its system of how attorneys are assigned to those who cannot afford representation in criminal court to ensure more independence. Judges are elected positions and attorneys have been known to endorse specific candidates. Assigned counsel can make over $100,000 a year in fees through the county.

The Dutchess County Family Courthouse in the City of Poughkeepsie on October 25, 2018.

Angell said his office had offered to take over assigning attorneys in Family Court but the idea was rejected.

He also would like to see a centralized arraignment court, which has been under discussion since 2020. During the pandemic a centralized system was temporarily enacted to provide virtual procedures. Without a centralized court system, some courts do not have the ability to screen alleged suspects before going in front of a judge or to provide them with resources. The county has been trying to find a location for the facility.

Angell also continues to support the Treatment Not Jail Act which would expand judicial diversion to those with mental health ailments and developmental disabilities, allowing for participation in the program without a guilty plea and expanded eligibility, including to those who might end up in state prison.

But, what Angell hopes to do more of now is spend time with his children and grandchildren on the farm the family owns in the Town of Stanford. He may open a part-time legal practice having committed his life's work to defending the poor. Angell also serves as the Clerk of Bulls Head Meeting for the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Clinton Corners.

"Mercy triumphs over judgment," he said, quoting a line from the Bible.

