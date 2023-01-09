Why We Like The Returns At Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gas Malaysia Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = RM494m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Gas Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 35%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gas Malaysia Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gas Malaysia Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Gas Malaysia Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 123% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Gas Malaysia Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 52%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Gas Malaysia Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Gas Malaysia Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 48% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Gas Malaysia Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

