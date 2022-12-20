Why We Like The Returns At Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hess Midstream's (NYSE:HESM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hess Midstream:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$795m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Hess Midstream has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 21% it's pretty much on par.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Hess Midstream's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Hess Midstream's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Hess Midstream are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 34%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Hess Midstream is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 101% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hess Midstream, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

