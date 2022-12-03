Why We Like The Returns At Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LON:IDHC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' (LON:IDHC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = ج.م1.2b ÷ (ج.م5.0b - ج.م1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Integrated Diagnostics Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Integrated Diagnostics Holdings are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 36%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 35%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 32% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Integrated Diagnostics Holdings has. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you'd like to know more about Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

