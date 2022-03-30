Why We Like The Returns At Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tempur Sealy International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$882m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Tempur Sealy International has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Tempur Sealy International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tempur Sealy International.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tempur Sealy International Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Tempur Sealy International. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 53%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Tempur Sealy International can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Tempur Sealy International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Tempur Sealy International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

