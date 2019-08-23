Why Revathi Equipment Limited’s (NSE:REVATHI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at Revathi Equipment Limited (NSE:REVATHI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Revathi Equipment:

0.07 = ₹134m ÷ (₹2.4b - ₹480m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Revathi Equipment has an ROCE of 7.0%.

Does Revathi Equipment Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Revathi Equipment's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Machinery industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Revathi Equipment's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Revathi Equipment's current ROCE of 7.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Revathi Equipment's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:REVATHI Past Revenue and Net Income, August 23rd 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Revathi Equipment is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Revathi Equipment's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Revathi Equipment has total assets of ₹2.4b and current liabilities of ₹480m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.