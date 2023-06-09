Why Trump indictment revelations are so damaging

Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges has been unsealed, and the full scope of the case against the former president for mishandling classified documents is coming into view.

Mr Trump has been charged with 37 counts of unauthorised possession of classified material, obstruction of justice, concealing documents and making false statements to law enforcement. Each of those counts contains penalties that include substantial fines and the possibility of years in prison.

While leading Republicans dismiss it as a political prosecution, some legal experts insist the indictment sets out a strong case.

"It's a slam dunk," Diana Florence, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, told the BBC. "Here's why: It's got everything. It's got videos. It's got recorded conversations. It's got lower level employees who are testifying."

Here are some of the key revelations, and why they could be damaging.

Missing documents included nuclear secrets

Perhaps the most dramatic portion of the indictment lists the kinds of documents Mr Trump is alleged to have possessed at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. They include details of US nuclear weapons programmes, the potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies and US plans for retaliatory military attacks.The indictment warns:

"The disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."

That's an important assertion, given that to prove the charges that Mr Trump violated the Espionage Act, prosecutors will have to demonstrate that Mr Trump illegally possessed sensitive national defence information.The details of the documents could also be politically damaging to Mr Trump.

Republicans, including some of Mr Trump's presidential rivals, rushed to his defence on Thursday as news of the indictment first broke. While they may still take issue with what they view as a politically-motivated prosecution, they may find explaining why Mr Trump held onto such sensitive national security after leaving the White House more difficult.

Trump showed US military 'plan of attack' to civilians

The indictment also offers two specific instances of how Mr Trump was allegedly willing to show classified documents to people who did not have adequate security clearances.The first involves a recording of the former president talking on 21 July, 2021, to a writer, a publisher and two members of his staff. He told them about a secret US "plan of attack" against a country that is not named but believed to be Iran.

According to the indictment:

"Trump told the individuals that the plan was 'highly confidential' and 'secret'. Trump also said, 'As president I could have declassified it,' and 'Now, I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

The other is an account of a meeting with a political aide in August or September 2021 where Mr Trump displayed a classified map of another country and told the person that an "ongoing military operation" there was not going well.

The indictment contains photos of boxes filled with files discovered in various locations at his Mar-a-Lago resort

The audio of that first episode included Mr Trump telling the group that the material was secret and he could have declassified it when he was president but couldn't now. That undercuts one of the former president's potential defences to the charges - that he declassified all the material before leaving the White House.The episodes also underscore how Mr Trump was allegedly careless with classified material, using it to make points in casual conversation.

