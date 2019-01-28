Why We Like Riber S.A.’s (EPA:RIB) 29% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Riber S.A. (EPA:RIB) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Riber:

0.29 = €4.5m ÷ (€39m – €17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Riber has an ROCE of 29%.

Is Riber’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Riber’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 15% average in the Semiconductor industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Riber’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Riber has an ROCE of 29%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Riber’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Riber has total assets of €39m and current liabilities of €17m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Riber’s ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Riber’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. But note: Riber may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

