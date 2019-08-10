Why Ringmetall AG’s (ETR:HP3) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll evaluate Ringmetall AG (ETR:HP3) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ringmetall:

0.13 = €7.8m ÷ (€82m - €21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Ringmetall has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Ringmetall's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Ringmetall's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.6% average in the Machinery industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Ringmetall's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that , Ringmetall currently has an ROCE of 13% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 4.3%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Ringmetall's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Ringmetall.

Do Ringmetall's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ringmetall has total assets of €82m and current liabilities of €21m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Ringmetall's ROCE

With that in mind, Ringmetall's ROCE appears pretty good. Ringmetall looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .