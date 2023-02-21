Why Rishi Sunak is being haunted by the ghosts of Brexit deals past

Rishi Sunak - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

The ghosts of Brexit past are swirling around Rishi Sunak and could add his scalp to their collection of toppled Tory prime ministers.

Mr Sunak faces a backbench rebellion over his Northern Ireland Protocol deal with the EU.

The infighting carries echoes of the turbulence unleashed by the Brexit revolution, which did for David Cameron and Theresa May.

In 2016, Mr Cameron went to Brussels to negotiate EU reforms and secure a victory for Remain in the looming referendum.

He returned with a deal, which was promptly torn apart by Tory Brexiteers, including, crucially, Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson branded the renegotiation a “total failure”, joined Vote Leave, and the rest is history - as was Mr Cameron, who quit after losing the referendum.

Two years later, Mr Johnson was the most high profile member of Mrs May’s Cabinet to resign in protest at her Chequers deal, which was ultimately also rejected by the EU.

There are already reports that ministers are willing to quit the Sunak Cabinet if his Protocol deal isn’t up to snuff.

Mrs May was already badly weakened after calling an election in 2017, which cost her a Conservative majority.

She was forced to strike a confidence and supply agreement with the DUP, which handed the unionists huge influence in the Brexit negotiations.

In 2017, the DUP sent Mrs May back to the negotiating room in Brussels after she had reached a Protocol deal with the European Commission.

Sunak's deal now in doubt

Mr Sunak may have remembered that when he flew to Belfast last week in a failed bid to secure DUP backing for his Protocol deal.

Mr Sunak does not need DUP support in Westminster but the unionists have refused to return to Stormont after a year-long boycott unless the deal meets their high expectations.

The deal is as good as done and was due to be announced this week, but that is now in doubt.

After the Chequers fiasco, Mrs May would spend the next year on a doomed quest to agree a Brexit deal with the EU that her party, and the DUP could agree to.

The Withdrawal Agreement, which includes the Protocol, was put to the Commons three times and rejected three times, which precipitated Mrs May’s tearful resignation in 2019.

She was thwarted by the very same European Research Group of MPs who are warning they will fight Mr Sunak’s Protocol deal if it doesn’t end the rule of EU judges in Northern Ireland.

The fear in Brussels is that, once again, the EU has negotiated a deal with a British prime minister who can’t deliver it.

Mr Johnson did get the Protocol through the Commons, and with the support of the ERG, after his thumping election victory handed him a massive majority and thrust the DUP into irrelevance.

But Mr Johnson could not change the Protocol he negotiated, which created the contentious Irish Sea border.

Neither in the end could Liz Truss, who angered Brussels by championing legislation to tear up the treaty.

Haunted by lack of mandate

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which Mr Sunak has put on ice, led to threats of a trade war from the EU.

Unlike his four predecessors, Mr Sunak is haunted by his lack of a mandate from the country or from Conservative party members.

He is more vulnerable to rebellion, however he is under no legal obligation to put his deal to a vote in the commons but could still be haunted by past prime ministers.

Once the deal is ready, he will have to make a ministerial statement and risk Ms Truss and Mr Johnson, that most ubiquitous Brexit spectre, trashing his deal and urging the resurrection of the Protocol Bill.

Will Mr Sunak try to exorcise his party’s ghosts and get Brexit done, even if it means trying to bounce the DUP into a deal or accepting Labour support?

Or will he run scared and kick the Brexit can down the road rather than risk Tory revolt just 18 months before the General Election?