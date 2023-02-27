Why Rishi's deal will ultimately fail if he pushes ahead without DUP support

Rishi Sunak faces a range of complex challenges to get his deal over the line - Pool/Reuters

Rishi Sunak’s new Northern Ireland Brexit deal will be a failure if it doesn’t get Stormont up and running again.

The Prime Minister faces an uphill struggle to win the Democratic Unionist Party’s support - so what happens if he doesn’t get it?

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson cannot prevent Mr Sunak from sealing the UK-EU deal.

But he can continue to block a new Northern Ireland Assembly, which has been mothballed for a year, despite Stormont elections being held in May.

That is tricky for Mr Sunak because some influential Brexiteer backbenchers claim their support in a potential vote on the deal will hang on the DUP’s response.

That could force the Prime Minister, who has neither mandate from party members or the country, to rely on Labour support.

Failure to get the DUP back into devolved government will be embarrassing after Britain said the new deal was needed to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

The landmark peace pact, struck 25 years ago this April, devolved government to Northern Ireland.

The Good Friday Agreement was signed 25 years ago by Prime Minister Tony Blair, right, US Senator George Mitchell, centre, and Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, left, ending a 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland - Dan Chung/AFP/Getty Images

If Mr Sunak’s deal can’t restore a centrepiece of the peace process, it has failed in one of its key aims ahead of the anniversary celebrations and end hopes of a visit from US President Joe Biden.

It will also consign Northern Ireland to yet more frustration, uncertainty and stasis.

A report this month by Queen’s University Belfast found most Northern Irish voters did not rank the Irish Sea border as their biggest issue.

Northern Ireland is the poorest country and has the longest NHS waiting times in the UK, and healthcare and the economy are seen as more important.

The Stormont boycott, and the loss of devolved powers, has already delayed cost of living crisis support and action on healthcare, including a popular organ donation law.

Foreign investment attracted by Northern Ireland’s unique dual access to the UK and EU markets from the Protocol is on ice.

A majority of MLAs and most political parties in the Assembly, including the largest, Sinn Fein, broadly support the Protocol as a way of minimising the impact of Brexit.

Most MLAs, including the Ulster Unionist Party, want the Northern Ireland executive restored as soon as possible.

Mr Sunak will say the new deal addresses the democratic deficits of the Protocol.

But Northern Ireland’s broken politics means that the DUP can still hold Stormont hostage over the Protocol, despite most wanting the deal done.

Good Friday Agreement rules require a mandatory coalition between the largest unionist and nationalist party. Those are the DUP and Sinn Fein, the victor in May’s elections.

It is not legally possible for Sinn Fein to form a government with another party, such as the centrist Alliance.

The pro-Protocol Alliance is the third-largest party but it is neither unionist or nationalist, so doesn’t qualify for power-sharing.

Fresh elections could be called in January if a new NI Executive is not formed by that deadline, which has already been pushed back three times.

Can the DUP continue blocking a new Northern Ireland Assembly, even if it means risking losing support in new elections?

Despite losing its crown as the largest party in Northern Ireland in May, the DUP’s status as the largest unionist force remains unassailable.

The moderate Ulster Unionist Party or the virulently anti-Protocol Traditional Unionist Voice, stand no chance of toppling it.

So even if there are new Stormont elections, the DUP, as the largest unionist force, will be able to prolong the deadlock into next year and potentially beyond.

But the TUV does pose a threat to the DUP ahead of local elections in May and backing the deal before then risks costing it councillors.

Sir Jeffrey insists the DUP will take its time in deciding whether to back the deal.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson cannot prevent Mr Sunak from sealing the UK-EU deal, but he can continue to block a new Northern Ireland Assembly - Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

There are worrying precedents. Northern Ireland was without a devolved government for a record-breaking three years from 2017 to 2020.

Sinn Fein refused to return to power sharing until it won guarantees over the Irish language in Northern Ireland in January 2020.

A compromise deal was struck at the very last, just a matter of days before a UK Government deadline for fresh Assembly elections.

Months of delay and discord will sap the sheen from Mr Sunak's newly minted deal with Brussels.

Little wonder that Mr Sunak has co-opted the King, a figure of reverence for Unionists, to meet Ursula von der Leyen in London, as he tries to sell the new Brexit agreement.