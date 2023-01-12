Why Riviera Beach's former police chief is suing the city and its city manager

Former Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood is arguing in his lawsuit that the city has refused to provide records of phone calls and text messages that 'exonerate' him from 'the adverse and unlawful decision by Riviera Beach to end plaintiff's employment.'

RIVIERA BEACH — Former Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood has filed suit against the city, claiming that it is refusing to provide phone call and text message records that would "exonerate" him for actions he took in a high-profile case that led to his resignation in April.

Osgood's suit, filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court on December 13, alleges multiple violations of the state's public records act and revives discussion of the arrest and prompt, Osgood-ordered release of City Councilman Douglas Lawson. The councilman had been arrested in August 2021 after a security guard saw video of a dispute between Lawson and his then-fiancée, Jade Calloway, and called police.

Osgood said Calloway had called him and gave him a description of what she said took place. The chief then directed a police captain, Rochelet Commond, not to arrest Osgood, telling him there was not enough evidence to warrant the councilman's arrest.

When Commond persisted and Lawson was arrested, Osgood ordered his release. Commond, whom Osgood said refused to carry out a direct order, was fired.

But as questions were raised about the case, Commond was quickly re-instated. City Manager Jonathan Evans ordered an outside review, and Osgood's employment status came into question.

The outside review and another from the police department's Internal Affairs Division found that Osgood "deviated from proper procedure during the brief detainment of Councilman Douglas Lawson."

Osgood resigned, penning a two-sentence letter that ended his two-year stint as chief.

"Effective immediately I am resigning as Police Chief for the City of Riviera Beach," Osgood wrote. "Thank you."

Former Riviera police chief: City has refused to provide records request

Now, though, Osgood is arguing in his lawsuit that the city has refused to provide records of phone calls and text messages that "exonerate" Osgood from "the adverse and unlawful decision by Riviera Beach to end plaintiff's employment."

There is no explanation for why Osgood is alleging that the city terminated his employment when his resignation letter, obtained by The Palm Beach Post through a public records request, shows that he resigned.

His attorney, Nathaniel Green, would not comment on the case.

"It is our custom not to offer public comment on pending cases outside of the court pleadings," Green wrote in an email to The Post.

Riviera Beach would also not comment on the case.

"The city cannot comment on pending litigation," Nicole Rodriguez Terrell, the city's public information officer, wrote to The Post.

Former Riviera police chief: Phone calls, text messages would 'exonerate' him

Osgood's suit alleges that, on April 14, the former chief requested records of phone calls and text messages between himself, City Manager Jonathan Evans and City Council members Julia Botel and Shirley Lanier.

The city sought clarifications to the request, Osgood's suit alleges. But even after those clarifications were provided in a follow-up request on May 17, the records were still not provided.

Osgood's suit alleges that, on May 3, the former chief sought text messages between himself, Assistant State Attorney Judy Arco, Evans and City Attorney Dawn Wynn. Those records were also not provided, Osgood's suit states.

Evans, described by Osgood's lawsuit as the custodian of the records because of his role as city manager, is listed as a defendant along with the city. He is being sued in his capacity as city manager, and individually.

"Evans and plaintiff made multiple exchanges of text messages on the Riviera Beach-issued cell phones on August 29, 2021," Osgood's suit states. "Plaintiff no longer had access to the cell phone issued by Riviera Beach and no longer had access to the text messages contained in the phone."

The city manager, Osgood argues in his suit, "has refused to provide the text messages of August 29, 2021 between him and plaintiff in violation" of state law.

Police Maj. Joshua Lewis, who has been with the Riviera Beach Police Department for 26 years, was named interim police chief after Osgood's resignation.

On January 19 and 20, the city will interview police chief candidates, with Evans expected to select a new chief on February 3.

Lawson and Calloway, who defended him during a joint press conference after his release, have married. Lawson was later re-elected to a three-year term on City Council.

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter @waynewashpbpost. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood suing city