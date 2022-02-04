Why Rockford police Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand is leaving the department

Rockford Police Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand

ROCKFORD — One of the city’s highest ranking and most recognizable police officers will retire next month, capping a law enforcement career that spanned nearly three decades.

Rockford police Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand will leave the department on March 8, the 29th anniversary of his first day on the job.

“When things that you have to take on as part of this job are no longer fun, I think that’s when you know it’s time,” Whisenand said. “This is obviously a unique profession. It does take its toll on your mental, physical and emotional health. I just got to the point where my cup is full, and I just think it’s better that I walk away.”

Whisenand, 52, joined the department as a patrol officer in 1993. He was promoted to detective in 1999 and rose through the ranks as a lieutenant in charge of investigations.

Whisenand was named assistant deputy chief in 2020 and deputy chief in 2021.

“As a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and all the way up through up through deputy chief, I was involved in over 200 murder investigations with a very high solve rate and was able to do that while working with some great people,” he said. "I was able to accomplish all that and never had to sacrifice my integrity or do anything unethical. Looking back, I don't question anything that I've done."

Whisenand served under six police chiefs, three interim chiefs and four mayors.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Kurt for his nearly three decades of service to the Rockford community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement. “He is a bright, hard-working officer who worked his way up through the ranks to Deputy Chief. His depth of knowledge and ability to analyze data was critical to the development of my Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. He will be greatly missed by the entire City team.”

Whisenand said he developed an interest in law enforcement while in college. He earned his masters of criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, and completed police staff and command school at Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.

“I became interested in law enforcement because of the teamwork and camaraderie that this job requires and the fact that you get to stand up for people that can’t stand up for themselves,” he said. “People who don’t have a voice and can’t fight for themselves. That’s the role of law enforcement as I see it, and it has been very rewarding.”

Whisenand was one of four finalists to succeed former police chief Dan O’Shea in 2021. The city’s Board of Fire and Police Commissioners ultimately selected Carla Redd for the post.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with Deputy Chief Whisenand during my 23 years on the Rockford Police Department and his dedication to law enforcement is the benchmark to which all up-and-coming officers should strive for,” Redd said in a statement. “During his time here, he’s proven to be helpful, supportive, and one of those supervisors that can lead with care. I can’t forget to mention that he’s always had a special way when it comes to working with victims and their families which lead into his involvement in The Family Peace Center, and I’m sure that special care will continue on in his retirement.

"Many young officers and even retired officers credit a lot of the things they’ve put into practice to Kurt’s guidance and with over 29 years on the Department, that is quite an impression.”

Whisenand said he'll miss the sense of family he gets from interacting with his fellow officers and the department's civilian employees.

"They (civilian workers) are sort of overlooked from the outside, but they're such an integral part of what we accomplish every day," he said.

Whisenand’s wife, Christina, was a Rockford police officer from 1997 until 2012 when an injury during a training exercise ended her career.

The couple’s two sons Isaac,18, and Lucas,16, attend Hononegah High School.

“I have no plans right now,” Whisenand said. “I think I’ll take a short time away to decompress, and then I’ll see what’s out there for me. My wife does have a rather lengthy list of things for me to do around the house so I’ll probably work on that and then see what other opportunities are out there for me.”

