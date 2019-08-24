Why RockRose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Could Be Your Next Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which do not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of RockRose Energy PLC (LON:RRE), it is a financially-healthy company with a buoyant future outlook, not yet reflected in the share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on RockRose Energy here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than RRE, with its expected earnings growth of 22%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by a similarly outstanding revenue growth over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. RRE's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if RRE's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, RRE's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that RRE is potentially undervalued.

RRE's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that RRE has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about RRE’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

For RockRose Energy, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

