Why Roma migrants from Europe are taking rafts from Mexico to enter the U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants in La Joya, Texas
Adrees Latif and Radu-Sorin Marinas
·3 min read

By Adrees Latif and Radu-Sorin Marinas

ROMA, Texas (Reuters) - Among the hundreds of Central American migrants crossing the Rio Grande river daily on rafts from Mexico to Texas, dozens stood out on a recent day. They were generally taller and some wore skirts, stylish shoes and tracksuits, while many of the other migrants wore T-shirts, pants and jeans.

U.S. border patrol officers who apprehended them near the river tried to speak to them in Spanish. There was a pause as some of the border crossers explained in broken English that they were Romanians, a Reuters photographer said.

Scores of Romanians who are part of the Roma ethnic minority have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas in recent weeks to seek asylum, highlighting the far-flung origins of some of the migrants who have contributed to border arrests in recent months reaching a 20-year high.

Reuters witnessed large groups of these migrants crossing the Rio Grande on rafts on multiple occasions in May. The migrants Reuters spoke to said they were fleeing racism in Romania and wanted to seek asylum in the United States.

The Roma are Europe’s largest ethnic minority and have a long history of social exclusion and discrimination.

Over three weeks, a Reuters photographer saw nearly 200 Romanians crossing at different points along the Texas border, many extended family groups of 10-15 people.

Border patrol agents have apprehended 2,217 Romanians so far in fiscal year 2021, more than the 266 caught in fiscal 2020 and the 289 in fiscal 2019, according to data provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

More than 2,000 Romanians crossed the southwest border in fiscal year 2016. Current arrivals are on pace to be the highest since 2007, the earliest year for which citizenship arrival data is available.

Margareta Matache, director of the Roma Program at the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, said many Roma fled Romania to escape persecution and dire economic circumstances, partly fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Currently, U.S. policies and policy proposals offer hope for more humane and just policies, including for immigrants," Matache said. "They (Roma) are looking for a better life in a place where they are not exposed to violence, discrimination, and disrespect."

Romania's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights found in a 2016 survey https://bit.ly/3bS6jSb of nearly 8,000 Roma people in nine European countries that about 80% of the Roma population was living below the national poverty line.

There is no official population count for Roma people, who reside in many countries and have long faced prejudice in Europe and worldwide. Most live in eastern Europe, particularly in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary.

According to Romanian media reports, many Romanian migrants fly from Paris to Mexico City as tourists as they do not need visas to enter Mexico. Then smugglers take them by bus to the U.S. border where they cross the Rio Grande by boat or raft.

(Reporting by Adrees Latif in Roma, Texas, Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest, and Ted Hesson in Washington; Writing by Mimi Dwyer; Editing by Ross Colvin and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • How immigration can power the future of America's heartland

    Data: Heartland Forward; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios More foreign-born immigrants are moving to the center of the U.S. than in the past, according to a new report by Heartland Forward.Why it matters: With population growth in the U.S. slower than it has been for the last 100 years, both highly-skilled and lower-skilled industries across America have come to rely more on immigrants to power their workforces.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Many states' populations would be shrinking if not for immigrants, the New York Times reported last year. Immigrants' children typically achieve significant upward mobility. A 2016 population survey showed 38% of 2nd-generation immigrants completed college, compared to 32% of 1st-generation immigrants and 33% of native-born Americans.The big picture: The report's findings counter perceptions that immigrants tend to settle on the coasts "because they're not welcome" in the middle of the country, Ross DeVol, president and CEO of Heartland Forward, told Axios.Heartland Forward is a Bentonville, Ark., think tank focused on improving economic performance in the 20-state region it calls the "heartland."By the numbers: The report found the overall foreign-born population who live in that 20-state region has risen from 23.5% in 2010 to 31% in 2019.Zoom in: Both Northwest Arkansas and Des Moines house headquarters for some of America's largest companies — which require at least a college degree for many positions and have likely recruited talent from outside the country.In the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan area, the change in foreign-born residents grew by nearly 33% between 2010 and 2019. And a large portion of immigrants moving to the Des Moines area in the last 20 years were likely recruited and already had a college degree, per DeVol.Data: Heartland Forward. Chart: Axios VisualsYes, but: Outside of bigger cities, things are more stark for rural areas, which have suffered population losses for decades.But even there, immigrants have helped stem that tide, thanks to an influx of refugees taking agriculture-focused jobs.What they're saying: Eldon Alik, counsel general of the Marshallese Consulate in Springdale, Ark., said the community of Marshall Islanders there have been welcomed and largely assimilated into the community. He attributes this partly to a shared Christian faith. And Pew Research Center found in 2017 that most Muslims (55%) in the U.S. feel Americans are generally friendly toward them and most (70%) say they can get ahead with hard work. What's next: Heartland America believes that further educating mayors, business leaders and governors about immigration benefits may create a grassroots effort to diversify populations with buy-in from the communities. "As we go forward, diversity and inclusion are not optional; it's not something nice — it's fundamental to the economic development of our state," Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry said for the report. The bottom line: Those invested in the region believe there's a case to be made for attracting immigrants of all skill levels to the country's geographic middle."This could be part of the formula for fostering stronger job creation and growth overall in heartland communities," DeVol said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday a proposed $52 billion boost in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in seven to 10 new U.S. factories. Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc chip factory that she anticipated the government funding would generate "$150 billion-plus" in investment in chip production and research - including contributions from state and federal governments and private-sector firms.

  • American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn

    Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has backed his former colleague American lawyer Greg Kelly’s insistence he is innocent of any wrongdoing. Ghosn said in an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday that Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, had sought only legal methods to arrange post-retirement compensation for his boss. Kelly was arrested at the same time as Ghosn in Tokyo in November 2018 and is charged with falsifying securities reports.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Yemen officials demand answers after AP report on air base

    Yemeni officials demanded answers Wednesday after an Associated Press report highlighted a mysterious air base being built on a Yemeni island in one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints. A lawmaker asked Yemen's internationally recognized government if the United Arab Emirates built the facility as data in the AP report links the UAE to the construction. Another official openly criticized the UAE for “undermining” the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

  • Quadruple murder suspect found after week on the run ‘living in woods’

    ‘We had confidence that he was in our bubble and he was. He was in our bubble the whole time,’ Sheriff says of murder suspect

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mentally-ill Ashton Pinke, who police say was too dangerous to taser, killed one year on

    Relatives say police had been told young man was suffering from mental health problems, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Wayne Gretzky leaving Oilers reportedly to join TNT as hockey analyst

    Wayne Gretzky announces he is stepping down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers to pursue an analyst job for TNT's hockey coverage.

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold off Apple and Twitter stock ahead of couple’s divorce announcement

    During first quarter foundation took position in South Korea’s Coupang

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Professor’s refusal to address trans student by preferred pronouns protected by free speech, judge rules

    Professor wins appeal after arguing he should not be forced to use preferred pronouns for trans student, claiming it goes against his religious beliefs

  • UK could block stock market listings on national security grounds

    New rules would stop companies from listing if they posed a national security threat, the Treasury says.

  • Vance High is The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football champion — again

    The Cougars end the season where they began — on top of The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll. Here’s the final rankings of the spring season.

  • DHS will reportedly introduce the US's first cybersecurity regulations after the Colonial Pipeline hack revealed the fragility of American infrastructure

    The Department of Homeland Security will require pipeline companies to report cyberattacks to federal authorities, sources told The Washington Post.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Tesla fined in Norway over battery issues

    A court has ruled that the car giant must pay £11,500 to each complainant.

  • Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum in Mideast's Gulf

    Financial technology start-ups in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offering online short-term credit say they are enjoying exponential growth as the coronavirus pandemic drives a shift in consumer spending online. Digital buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchasing is relatively new to the region where consumers have traditionally been sceptical of paying for goods before getting them. But Saudi Arabian-based Tamara and UAE's Spotii, Tabby and Postpay all say the take-up has far exceeded initial expectations.

  • Powerful cyclone Yaas destroys homes in India, forces airport closure

    A powerful cyclone destroyed tens of thousands of mud houses in eastern India on Wednesday, forcing the closure of the busiest regional airport in the city of Kolkata as it brought storm surges to coastal areas, the second such event within a week. Authorities said more than a million people had been moved out of the storm's path, while television broadcast images of rough seas, strong winds and rains lashing the state of Odisha, with shops and homes boarded up. Weather officials said the "very severe cyclone" was expected to hit Odisha and adjacent West Bengal, with some effects felt even in Bangladesh, although the neighbouring country is not in the storm's direct path.

  • Biden-Putin summit: Awkward conversation looms in Geneva

    Tensions between the leaders of the US and Russia will be hard to conceal, writes Anthony Zurcher.