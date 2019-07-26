Why Romande Energie Holding SA’s (VTX:HREN) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we'll look at Romande Energie Holding SA (VTX:HREN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Romande Energie Holding:

0.034 = CHF72m ÷ (CHF2.2b - CHF125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Romande Energie Holding has an ROCE of 3.4%.

Does Romande Energie Holding Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Romande Energie Holding's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 7.3% average in the Electric Utilities industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Romande Energie Holding compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~3.3% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

We can see that , Romande Energie Holding currently has an ROCE of 3.4%, less than the 4.8% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Romande Energie Holding's past growth compares to other companies.

SWX:HREN Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Romande Energie Holding's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Romande Energie Holding has total liabilities of CHF125m and total assets of CHF2.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.6% of its total assets. Romande Energie Holding has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.