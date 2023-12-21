Why Ron DeSantis has a problem with Donald Trump's latest comments attacking immigrants

WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced former President Donald Trump’s most recent comments attacking immigrants, saying he would not use the same language.

Trump during a New Hampshire campaign rally last week told supporters that immigrants to the United States are "poisoning the blood of our country."

“When you start talking about using those types of terms, I don’t think that that helps us move the ball forward, " DeSantis told the Christian Broadcasting Network Thursday.

The Florida governor has long criticized undocumented immigrants and called for using deadly force against people suspected of smuggling illegal drugs into the country.

"Legal immigration should really only be for people who buy into our core values as a country and that actually want to assimilate into American society,” DeSantis said.

His response comes as Trump has faced backlash over his comments from Democratic leaders and some of his fellow Republicans. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley called the former president’s remarks “not constructive” and “not necessary” in an interview with the Des Moines Register.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Trump was "dog whistling" about undocumented immigrants.

“He’s disgusting,” Christie said. “What he’s doing is dog whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also criticized Trump's comments this week, saying his words have been "rightly" compared to dictators such as Adolf Hitler.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why DeSantis has a problem with Trump's comments attacking immigrants