Here’s Why Roubaix Capital Wants to Short J.M. Smucker (SJM)

Roubaix Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its ‘Roubaix Fund Composite’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 26.63% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming its HFRI Equity Hedge benchmark that delivered a 14.50% return but below its Russell 2000 index that had a 31.37% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Roubaix Capital, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is included in their list of the companies they want to short. The J. M. Smucker currently has a $12.6 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, SJM delivered a -2.30% return and settled at $113.11 per share at the closing of February 16th.

Here is what Roubaix Capital has to say about The J. M. Smucker Company in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Companies including J.M Smucker Company (SJM) have seen their sales accelerate to unsustainable levels that are not consistent with their mature end markets. We expect sales to slow and eventually give back some of the one-time gains caused by the unusual circumstances of 2020. Further, we question the sustainability of current peak valuations in the face of likely peak sales. We believe companies with such characteristics could face a combination of negative earnings revisions and lower valuations as the demand reality sets in this year. We also anticipate that companies that have benefited from consumers being homebound will see very challenging comparisons in 2021. No doubt, spending on home improvement and furnishing grew at unsustainable rates in 2020."

gornostay/Shutterstock.com

Last December, we published an article telling that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) was in 31 hedge fund portfolios. Its all time high statistics is 47. SJM delivered a 2.21% return in the past 12 months.

Our calculations show that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) does not belong in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Story continues

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

Video: Top 5 Stocks Among Hedge Funds

https://youtu.be/OgBhPDmWMtI

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.