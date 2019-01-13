Why Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Is A Dividend Rockstar

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) has pleased shareholders over the past 10 years, by paying out dividends. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 4.1% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Does Royal Bank of Canada tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

TSX:RY Historical Dividend Yield January 13th 19 More

How well does Royal Bank of Canada fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 45% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect RY’s payout to remain around the same level at 47% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 4.4%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to CA$8.97.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. RY has increased its DPS from CA$2 to CA$3.92 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes RY a true dividend rockstar.

In terms of its peers, Royal Bank of Canada produces a yield of 4.1%, which is on the low-side for Banks stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Royal Bank of Canada as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RY’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RY’s outlook. Valuation: What is RY worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RY is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



