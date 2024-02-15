Why Royals veterans, including Bobby Witt Jr., showed up early for spring training

Royals outfielder MJ Melendez firmly placed his feet in the batter’s box. He went through his usual routine as he faced teammate Daniel Lynch IV on the mound.

Lynch, who is returning from a left shoulder strain, completed a live batting practice session during Wednesday’s workout. He faced two batters, Melendez and fellow outfielder Nate Eaton, for multiple at-bats.

For Lynch, it was an important step.

He was able to evaluate his progress since the shoulder injury shut down the remainder of his 2023 season. Lynch made a few rehab starts but ultimately didn’t return off the injured list. This offseason, Lynch pitched in both the Arizona Fall League and Dominican Winter League.

However, the live batting practice was equally important for Melendez. He helped his teammate by being available and showing up early for camp.

“This just shows what we are trying to do this year,” Melendez said. “I don’t think anybody is taking anything for granted.”

Royals position players aren’t scheduled to report until next week. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 19.

A handful of position players were already present in camp. The group included Melendez, Bobby Witt Jr. (fresh off his record contract extension), Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, Nelson Velasquez and Kyle Isbel, among others.

The group had arrived late last week. Melendez said there were collective discussions to arrive early in preparation for the 2024 campaign.

“A lot of us have definitely talked about it,” Melendez said. “We had communicated and a lot of us stayed in touch during the offseason. … I’ve talked to Vinnie about it. I’ve talked to Izzy (Isbel) and Bobby. It’s talking to those guys out of state and making sure we get here at the same time. (We) are trying to get our work in and get adjusted. It also makes it easier going into camp on our actual, technical report day when we have been here over a week.”

Melendez had a couple nice swings against Lynch. He smashed a baseball into the outfield during his first at-bat. The swing sent a jolt through the Royals complex.

Lynch battled back. He got Eaton to break his bat during one pitching sequence. He worked on different pitch combinations and felt good with his performance.

#Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV is throwing live BP and facing batters MJ Melendez and Nate Eaton.



Here is a sequence of Lynch throwing to Eaton off the mound. pic.twitter.com/5QnfPMvhdb — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) February 14, 2024

On another field, Pasquantino and Witt joined a group of position players taking swings on the field. They each showcased their offensive arsenal as a few Royals supporters looked on.

This season, the Royals hope their young core can take the next step together. KC added key veterans in Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Hunter Renfroe, Adam Fraizer and Garrett Hampson. Additionally, the Royals acquired Nick Anderson and Kyle Wright from the Atlanta Braves.

“I think, last year, we were always kind of trying to find ourselves,” Melendez said. “Obviously, we are still going to try to do that as we are super young. But now it’s kind of like let’s go out there and compete. I feel like we have all the pieces we need, especially in our division. I think we have just as much talent, if not more talent, than the teams in our division. Now, we got to go out there and play ball and that’s what it’s all about.”

On Wednesday, there was a different energy in Royals camp. Nearly every Royals pitcher and catcher reported on time. The lone exceptions were Angel Zerpa and Rodolfo Durán, who are dealing with visa and passport situations, respectively.

The workout felt upbeat as players were just excited to be on the field again. Pitchers worked on multiple drills, including covering first base and long-toss throwing. Catchers worked with scheduled groups during coordinated bullpen sessions.

#Royals pitchers working on covering first base. Essential drill early in Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/QYYsY08Uht — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) February 14, 2024

Royals manager Matt Quatraro liked the pace of the workout. He looks forward to seeing how the team improves throughout the spring.

“There’s a lot of guys here early or have been here early, and that’s kind of the norm,” Quatraro said. “You know guys like to get here and get comfortable. … It’s exciting to have that official opening and get everybody out there and, you know, get the team together. And I know the guys that we added are excited to be here and that draws the energy out of the guys that have been here before, too.”

The Royals will continue workouts throughout the spring. KC will play its first Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers on Feb. 23 at Surprise Stadium.