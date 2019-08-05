Why You Should Like RTC Group plc’s (LON:RTC) ROCE

Today we are going to look at RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for RTC Group:

0.37 = UK£2.0m ÷ (UK£18m - UK£13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, RTC Group has an ROCE of 37%.

Is RTC Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, RTC Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 19% average in the Professional Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, RTC Group's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how RTC Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is RTC Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

RTC Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

RTC Group has total assets of UK£18m and current liabilities of UK£13m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 71% of its total assets. RTC Group's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.

The Bottom Line On RTC Group's ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research. RTC Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.