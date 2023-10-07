Why they run: Hundreds show support for domestic abuse survivors at Milwaukee lakefront event

They ran and walked for their sisters, their mothers, their friends, their neighbors and themselves.

The fourth-annual #LETTHEMLIVE 5K run and walk Saturday at Milwaukee's lakefront honored domestic violence survivors and those who have lost their lives to the public health crisis.

The event, created by LaVerne Badger and Natalie Hayden, takes place each October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The two are the creators and founders of "ExPOSED: The Podcast," which discusses life after abuse.

Both teach and mentor young people about healthy relationships and raise awareness about the prevalence of domestic abuse, which can include mental, emotional, physical, spiritual and financial abuse.

"I would love for people to understand that just because you're not physically being harmed, that you still can be in an abusive relationship," Badger said in an interview last year.

Domestic violence takes many forms and occurs throughout Wisconsin. On average, someone dies in an act of domestic violence every five days in the state. New statewide data expected to be released later this month likely will show an increase in deaths last year, when advocates noted a startling rise at the time.

"What's really important for the public to understand about domestic violence is that it does not have one face," Hayden said in an interview last year. "It doesn't show up in just one part of the city. It doesn't show up with just one type of person."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will release a special report in the coming weeks that details the extent and toll of deadly domestic violence in Milwaukee County over the past seven years. The news organization received a $5,000 grant from the Center for Health Journalism at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism to support the reporting.

A portion of the grant was used for community engagement, which included a Journal Sentinel photo booth at the #LETTHEMLIVE 5K for survivors and supporters to share their reasons for participating.

How to help: What to do if you or someone you care about is in an abusive relationship

Where to find help

Domestic violence advocates can help with safety planning. Calls to advocates are confidential and do not involve law enforcement.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at 262-542-3828.

The Asha Project, which provides culturally specific services for African American women and others in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at 414-389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at 414-383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at 414-727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at 414-930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

Other events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

Oct. 19: The third Thursday of October is known as Purple Thursday, a nationwide event to encourage people to wear purple to show support for domestic violence survivors.

Oct. 19-20: The fifth annual Love Without Violence Conference sponsored by the Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety, formerly the Office of Violence Prevention, will take place at 3248 W. Brown St. Registration is free.

