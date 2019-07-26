Why You Should Like Rupa & Company Limited’s (NSE:RUPA) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Rupa & Company Limited (NSE:RUPA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Rupa:

0.24 = ₹1.4b ÷ (₹10b - ₹4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Rupa has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Rupa's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Rupa's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Luxury industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Rupa sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how Rupa's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:RUPA Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Rupa.

Do Rupa's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Rupa has total assets of ₹10b and current liabilities of ₹4.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. Rupa has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Rupa's ROCE

The Bottom Line On Rupa's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Rupa looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .