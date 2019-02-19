Why Rushil Décor Limited’s (NSE:RUSHIL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Rushil Décor Limited’s (NSE:RUSHIL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Rushil Décor has a P/E ratio of 35.43, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹35.43 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Rushil Décor:

P/E of 35.43 = ₹466.6 ÷ ₹13.17 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Rushil Décor’s earnings per share fell by 33% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 51%.

How Does Rushil Décor’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Rushil Décor has a higher P/E than the average company (14.3) in the building industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Rushil Décor shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Rushil Décor’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Rushil Décor’s net debt is 25% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Rushil Décor’s P/E Ratio

Rushil Décor has a P/E of 35.4. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 15.2. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it’s safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.