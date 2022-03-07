Why Russia appears to be losing the information war to Ukraine

Moscow is increasingly using harsh tactics to control information about the war in Ukraine, such as banning Facebook and passing a law that could jail journalists and others for promoting what it calls "fake news" about its military. Chris Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the latest developments.

