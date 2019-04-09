Why Russia Could Scrap Its Lone, Beleaguered Aircraft Carrier

From Popular Mechanics

Russia’s only aircraft carrier, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov, could be headed to the scrap heap if a new drydock isn’t found.

The old drydock, the only one in western Russia capable of supporting major repairs to an aircraft carrier, sank in October 2018, leaving Moscow without a place to park the massive ship while it undergoes a refit. With a replacement, the old carrier’s future is in jeopardy.

A Carrier Creeps Forward

Kuznetsov’s story goes back to 1981. That's when construction of the ship began in the USSR, in what is now Ukraine. The ship was finally commissioned in 1990, a year before the breakup of the USSR, and Russia inherited the ship. Russian defense spending, minimal well into the late 1990s, saw the ship receive only one refit and complete just six patrols between 1991 and 2015. The carrier spent much of 2016 supporting Russian and regime forces in Syria, losing two aircraft to accidents .

Kuznetsov badly needs to complete an ongoing refit to remain viable. The ship’s boiler system is unreliable and the sad, smoky ship is prone to breakdowns. The upgrade, originally scheduled for completion in 2021, involves replacing four of the ships eight turbo-pressurized boilers, refurbishing the other four, and making improvements to the flight deck, hangar, and electronic warfare, communication, intelligence, navigation, and command and control capabilities. The ship also needs repairs to the flight deck, which was damaged after a crane that was part of PD-50 smashed into it during the sinking.

Another, more immediate reason Kuznetsov needs a drydock: its propellers were removed, and without them the ship cannot sail on her own. According to Izvestia, part of Russian state media , the ship needs to be lifted up and out of water in order to reinstall them.

A Future Beyond the Admiral

Russia has one other floating drydock, PD-41. Like PD-51, it can service ships up to 80,000 tons. The problem is that PD-41 is thousands of miles away in the Russian Far East, supporting ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet. Towing Kuznetsov out of Kola Bay, across the Norwegian Sea, down through the North and South Atlantic Oceans, past the Cape of Good Hope, and then across the Indian Ocean, South Pacific, and the North Pacific would be very challenging. It also would be a humiliating spectacle for a great power that views itself as an alternative to the global leadership of the United States.

The current refit is supposed to keep Russia’s only carrier around for another 25 years. According to Izvestia, if Russia can’t find a new drydock, then it may be worthwhile to scrap the ship and invest the money in new ships, particularly frigates and submarines.

