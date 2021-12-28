Why Russia will invade Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel O. Jamison
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal Battle of Borodino and occupying a burning Moscow before his catastrophic retreat through the Russian winter. In June 1941 an unsuspecting Stalin, who had secretly allied with Hitler two years earlier to partition Poland with Germany upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland, was stunned when Hitler launched a massive multi-pronged savage invasion of the Soviet Union.

One of the main thrusts of the German invasion was into Ukraine, which Germany quickly overran, corralling some 500,000 Soviet troops in a pincer movement east of and around Kiev. In spring 1942, the Soviet Army incurred major losses in the Second Battle of Kharkov, Ukraine. Ukraine was then a launching point for Hitler’s attack on Stalingrad, where at last the Soviets stopped and began to finally reverse the German onslaught. The Russian Republic of the Soviet Union alone lost an estimated 6,750,000 soldiers and over 7 million civilians in World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

Putin was born in 1952. His father and mother suffered greatly in the German siege of Leningrad. His older brother perished. Other family members died in the war.

For centuries, Germany was divided into multiple principalities. While Prussia achieved military prominence, a splintered Germany generally did not threaten neighbors. After Otto Von Bismarck united Germany in the late 1800s, World War I followed in 1914 with costly losses for Russia. Left united after its defeat in that war, some 20 years later Germany again launched war on its neighbors, with catastrophic consequences for Russia.

From the perspective of the victorious Soviet Union, Germany had to be dismembered to remove a future threat. The Soviet Union insured Germany’s dismemberment until the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of East Germany in 1989-1990. Stalin also buffered his nation with the “Iron Curtain” of central and eastern European nations, which is now gone along with the Soviet Union’s Warsaw Pact alliance that countered NATO.

For Putin, Ukraine is an essential part of Russia.

Russia reportedly has been preparing to manage western sanctions. Russia reportedly has already moved medical and other war-making logistical support to sustain its troops massed on Ukraine’s border. Russia intends to invade Ukraine.

In response, the West has publicly eschewed the use of military force. The West won’t even say, “depending on developments all options are on the table” for fear of “provoking” Putin.

What more can the West do? First, expressly make the statement that all options are on the table. Second, support that declaration with an urgent increase now (not after the invasion) and immediate forward positioning in NATO nations adjacent to Ukraine of American and NATO troops and capabilities. Third, publicly explain that the militaristic conduct of Russia and Belarus mandates attention to the protection of NATO borders and interests.

Are these steps overly “provocative?” They cannot provoke an invasion that would be coming anyway, but they stand a good chance of preventing it.

Daniel O. Jamison is a retired attorney who writes on military affairs. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Commentary: Putin isn't bluffing; he'll invade Ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World's fair in Dubai warns of possible closures over virus

    The multibillion-dollar world's fair in Dubai has warned that some venues on site may shut down as coronavirus cases rapidly rise in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai's Expo 2020 said that virus outbreaks among staff may force some parts of the fair to “close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitization," without elaborating on the scope or the location of the infections. The UAE's daily virus caseload has skyrocketed by a multiple of 37 in just the last three weeks after the arrival of the omicron variant.

  • U.S., Russia set for Jan. 10 security talks amid Ukraine tensions

    WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. and Russian officials will hold security talks on Jan. 10 to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine, the two countries said. A spokesperson for the Biden administration announced the date late on Monday, and said Russia and NATO were also likely to hold talks on Jan. 12, with a broader meeting including Moscow, Washington and other European countries set for Jan. 13. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed those dates on Tuesday and said he hoped the talks with the United States in Geneva would launch a process that would give Moscow new security guarantees from the West.

  • Lebanese premier expects draft deal with IMF within weeks

    Lebanon’s prime minister said Tuesday that his government's talks with the International Monetary Fund are inching closer to a “final formula” for a draft on an agreement before the end of February. Najib Mikati said the Cabinet was doing “its homework” ahead of talks with the IMF in mid-January. An IMF delegation will visit Lebanon again in late January or early February to lay out “the final formula for the agreement with them and then we will announce to the Lebanese where we stand,” Mikati said.

  • Over 10,000 Russian troops removed from Ukrainian border

    The removal of 10,000 Russian troops from the Ukrainian border comes weeks after talks between the White House, NATO and Moscow. Initially, U.S. intelligence reports said Moscow could be ready to invade Ukraine just after the new year. Christina Ruffini has the story.

  • Ship captain's sentence for Mauritius oil spill commuted

    The captain and first mate of an oil freighter that crashed into a coral reef off Mauritius, unleashing the Indian Ocean archipelago's worst environmental disaster, will be released "imminently" after their 20-month sentence was commuted Monday, a lawyer said.

  • Israel's SavorEat launches personalised plant-based 3D printed burgers

    Israeli foodtech firm SavorEat on Tuesday launched a plant-based burger system personalized to each customer, one of the first companies to use 3D printing technology to cook food. Typically, vegan burgers from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are frozen and later cooked on a grill. SavorEat's technology, however, are made on site by a self-contained 3D printer with three cartridges containing oils and other ingredients.

  • Syria reports 2nd Israeli attack on vital port in a month

    Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. It is also a rare targeting of the port handling most imports for Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade-old civil war and western-imposed sanctions. The state news agency SANA quoted a military official as saying that Israeli missiles fired from the west of Latakia hit the port's container terminal, igniting fires that caused major damage.

  • Buelna will testify against co-defendant in plea bargain that sends him to prison

    Detective Dale Males put together a solid case after Buelna used stolen credit cards for purchases at Tractor Supply and South Sturgis Liquors.

  • 'Total repression': Russia orders top rights group shut, capping year of crackdowns

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Supreme Court ordered the country's best-known human rights group on Tuesday to be liquidated for breaking a law requiring groups to register as foreign agents, capping a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unseen since the Soviet days. The shuttering of the group Memorial closes a year in which the top Kremlin critic was jailed, his political movement banned and many of his allies forced to flee. Moscow says it is simply enforcing laws to thwart extremism and shield the country from foreign influence.

  • Was this a penalty? Refs go with no-call on Mac Jones shove

    Mac Jones ended up on the ground after running out of bounds against Buffalo. Was it a penalty, or no?

  • 5 Exercises To Help You Build a Better Butt

    It’s time to get those glutes growing.

  • The Best Burnout Advice People Learned In Therapy In 2021

    The pandemic is still blurring the lines between work and life. This expert wisdom on managing the stress is worth a read.

  • Missouri woman charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve

    She told investigators that she believed her boyfriend had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.

  • How the West hung Ukraine out to dry

    False friendship and empty promises have set the stage for Russian invasion

  • He Went to Jail on Minor Charges. He Left in a Coma.

    NEWARK, N.J.— Jayshawn Boyd, a 22-year-old with schizophrenia, does not remember the brutal jail attack that left him in a coma for more than two months. His mother, Nacolia Boyd, said she intended to wait until he regained more strength to tell him all the details about the beating by fellow detainees at the Essex County jail in Newark and the long road ahead to what his family hopes is a full recovery. “He’s making little words,” his father, Shawn Bouknight, said, “talking a little bit.” Sign

  • Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

    A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

  • Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Lays Out How He and Bannon Planned to Overturn Biden’s Electoral Win

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA former Trump White House official says he and right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon were actually behind the last-ditch coordinated effort by rogue Republicans in Congress to halt certification of the 2020 election results and keep President Donald Trump in power earlier this year, in a plan dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep.”In his recently published memoir, Peter Navarro, then-President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, details how he stayed in close contact wi

  • ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dad Runs to Bannon, Claims ‘Election Was 100% Stolen’

    War Room PandemicThe Oregon father of four who quickly rose to infamy by blurting out “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Christmas Eve call with President Joe Biden is—of course—now fully leaning into his newfound right-wing celebrity status.Jared Schmeck on Monday donned a red MAGA hat and embraced election denialism during an appearance on former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s insurrectionist podcast.While taking calls from the NORAD “Santa tracker,” the president and First Lady Jill Biden were conn

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: ‘I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You’

    "Once you're in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don't escape it," the Michigan lawmaker said

  • Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

    It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis.The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to watch: Kim could force his w