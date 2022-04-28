Why Russia is dragging the Moldovan region of Transnistria into war

Niamh Cavanagh and Laura Ramirez-Feldman
·4 min read

LONDON — Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu said the country is facing a “very dangerous new moment,” in a briefing Thursday with journalists, after a series of explosions in the Ministry of State Security building in Transnistria on Monday. Since then, all of the country’s institutions have been on high alert, Popescu added.

On Tuesday, two explosions damaged Soviet-era radio masts in the village of Maiac. Before the attacks, a senior Kremlin commander, said according to Russian state media that the Russian Armed Forces planned to “make passage” into southern Ukraine to reach the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova.

Where is Transnistria?

Transnistria is a 248-mile narrow strip of land in Moldova that borders Ukraine and has a population of 470,000. The region is more or less equally divided between Ukrainians, Russians and Moldovans, a former Moldovan ambassador to the U.S told L’Illustré, a French outlet. Russians, however, occupy the “highest positions in the administration and form the military and economic elite,” the ambassador said. Transnistria has its own capital, uses its own currency and Russian is its official language. Cobasna, a village in the region, houses a former Soviet, now Russian, ammunition depot that is the largest in Eastern Europe. According to Moldova’s ambassador to the United Nations, the depot contains more than 20,000 metric tons of Russian ammunition.

But what is the region’s relationship with Russia?

Although Transnistria is internationally recognised as part of Moldova, it has been controlled by pro-Russian separatist authorities since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990. Russian forces have been stationed there since 1992, after a ceasefire was signed between Moldova and Transnistria, following a short border war in which up to 700 people were killed.

The Kremlin props up Transnistria’s economy by supplying free gas to local industries and by paying the elderly the “Putin pension,” a total of $8 a month. In return, Russia keeps soldiers stationed there permanently, in what the Kremlin describes as “peacekeeping.” Russian state media, which is widely available in the region, has also played a significant role in bolstering pro-Russian sentiment.

In Moldova, as in other countries, Russia has used its energy supply to exploit dependencies and exert pressure on it to adopt policies favorable to the Kremlin, Dorina Baltag, a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for Diplomacy and International Governance told Yahoo News. “Last year, in October 2021, the Moldovan government was forced to declare a state of emergency, after a gas contract with Russian gas enterprise Gazprom had expired this year, and a new contract offered by Gazprom included a threefold price increase, which the Moldovan government was not able to pay,” Baltag said. “The contract with Russia, a good deal which the Moldovan government managed to reach, exposes the Moldovan biggest vulnerability. So, for Moldova, energy security is most likely the main ingredient for national security.”

What has happened in Transnistria since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24?

A Transnistrian serviceman walks past a line of cars queuing to cross the border into Moldova.
A Transnistrian serviceman walks past a line of cars waiting to exit the self-proclaimed Moldovan Republic of Transnistria at the Varnita border point with Moldova on April 28. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)

According to L’Illustré, foreign journalists have been banned from the territory since Russia’s invasion began. Six weeks into the Russia’s war, authorities in the region reported an attack on a military unit just hours after two radio masts were blown up. Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, blamed the attacks on the separatist groups and said that her government would resist “attempts to drag Moldova into actions that may endanger peace within the country.” No injuries were reported, but separatist authorities raised the terrorist threat level in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of attempting to destabilize Moldova, sarcastically comparing the reasoning for the attacks to what the Kremlin has claimed to be the reason for invading Ukraine. "Allegedly there, in Moldova, the rights of Russian speakers are violated," Zelensky said in an address to the nation last Friday. "Although, to be honest, the territory in which Russia should take care of the rights of Russian speakers is Russia itself: Where there is no freedom of speech, no freedom of choice. Where there is simply no right to dissent. Where poverty thrives and where human life is worthless."

Is the war about to spread to Moldova?

Baltag said that Moldova’s vulnerability is Transnistria, and that the situation depends on the outcome of the war in Ukraine. “The war in Ukraine brings up two of the main challenges that Moldova has to deal with: the dependency of Russian gas, and the Transnistrian breakaway region, supported by the Russian Federation,” she said.

_____

What happened last week in Ukraine? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.

Where are Russian forces attacking Ukraine? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.
See more Yahoo Immersive Stories.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tension soars over breakaway Moldova region

    STORY: Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of trying to drag Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria into the war.That's after authorities in the Moscow-backed area, which borders western Ukraine, blamed Kyiv for a series of attacks.They said explosions had damaged two radio masts that broadcast in Russian, and that one of its military units had been targeted. Ukraine insists Russia is behind the attacks.Moldova's President called an emergency security council meeting after the incident."Our analysis indicates there are tensions between different forces within the region, who are interested in destabilising the situation. This makes the region of Transdniestria vulnerable and creates risks for Moldova."Transdniestria is an unrecognised sliver of land bordering southwestern Ukraine.Ukraine fears the region could be used as a launch pad for new attacks. Russia has had troops permanently based there since the collapse of the Soviet Union.Last week, a senior Russian commander said the second phase of what Russia calls its "special military operation" included a plan to take full control of southern Ukraine and improve its access to Transdniestria.

  • Zelensky: Russia trying to destabilize situation in breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement Wednesday that Russia is working to destabilize Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova where Russian troops are stationed. “The goal is obvious – to destabilize the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova. They show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps,” Zelensky said…

  • Future NGAD fighter jets could cost ‘hundreds of millions’ apiece

    This would be more than twice the F-35′s price tag of at least $80 million apiece.

  • Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

    As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come.

  • A warehouse of tank spare parts for $ 1.5 million, intended for occupiers, were revealed in Kharkiv - Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 28 APRIL 2022, 14:09 The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a hidden warehouse of tank spare parts intended for the occupiers in Kharkiv. Source: SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko Details: There were 19 tank engines in the underground storage, as well as other components for armoured vehicles.

  • Zelenskyy once risked Russian sniper fire to eat a bowl of borscht on the outskirts of Kyiv

    Zelenskyy's aides refer to the excursion as "the borscht trip," according to a profile of the Ukrainian president in TIME magazine.

  • US tries to seize yacht in Fiji. But which oligarch owns it?

    A judge in Fiji is due to rule Tuesday on whether U.S. authorities can seize the luxurious superyacht Amadea — worth some $325 million — which has been stopped from leaving the South Pacific nation because of its links to Russia. Is the real owner Suleiman Kerimov? Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician, was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 for alleged money laundering and has faced further sanctions from Canada, Europe and Britain after Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-'We'll fight as long as we have to', Ukrainian fighter says from Mariupol

    A Ukrainian soldier holed up in a steel works in Mariupol said his forces would fight for as long as needed and he urged world leaders to find a way to save civilians and the hundreds of troops trapped in Russia's "medieval" siege. Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, 39, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, spoke in an interview with Reuters from the steel works that is the last redoubt for the port city's defenders. Russian forces have reduced large parts of Mariupol to ruins around the vast complex and its underground catacombs, where Palamar and a Ukrainian contingent are making a last stand.

  • Two 'powerful blasts' rock Russian city near Ukraine border

    The reported strikes are the latest in a series of attacks within Russia's territory.

  • 'Aggression will not win,' Biden tells Russia as he announces new military aid, sanctions

    With the war in Ukraine entering its third month, President Biden announced new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, as well as a new military aid package to Ukraine. The measures are intended to convince the Kremlin that it has little to gain from continuing the occupation of its sovereign neighbor.

  • Russian troops making ‘slow and uneven’ progress in eastern Ukraine, US official says

    Russian forces are advancing slowly in eastern Ukraine due to continued logistics problems and other issues, a senior U.S. defense official said Thursday. “We would assess that Russian forces are making slow and uneven and, frankly, we would describe it as incremental progress in the Donbas,” the official told reporters. Kremlin troops are “only…

  • Respected nurse lived secret life as key money launderer in a phony U.S. Navy procurement scam

    Eunice Nkongho has been sentenced to two years for sending proceeds from the theft of thousands of TVs and computers to her husband in Nigeria.

  • Russia fired missiles into Kyiv while the head of the UN visited the city for a meeting with Zelenskyy

    António Guterres had just held a press conference with Zelenskyy when the missiles reportedly struck a neighborhood in Ukraine's capital city.

  • How Russia is framing the war: Critical race theory, organ harvesting and Nazis

    Nikolai Patrushev, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most loyal and most powerful aides inside the Kremlin, gave an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Tuesday that touched on a variety of cultural and geopolitical grievances.

  • Germany flips on sending arms to Ukraine, lawmakers overwhelmingly approve heavy weaponry shipment

    German lawmakers on Thursday voted to send “heavy weapons and complex machinery” to Ukraine just one week after claiming its arms reserves were tapped.

  • Ukrainian intelligence: military training has been announced in Transnistria

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 28 APRIL 2022, 10:17 The letter of the "Ministry of Defence of Transnistria" to the heads of local administrations and received by the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate, reveals information about the call for citizens' recruitment for "special training".

  • Russia warns West: Don't test our patience

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Thursday warned the West that there would be a tough military response to any further attack on Russian territory, accusing the United States and its key allies of undermining European security by openly inciting Ukraine to assault Russia. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of the most serious confrontation between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Special services of the Russian Federation are operating to destabilise the situation in Transnistria - Zelenskyy

    Olha Hlushchenko - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 01:01 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes the Russian Federation is trying to destabilise the situation in the Transnistrian region. Source: Presidential Office Quote: "We clearly understand that this is one of the steps taken by the Russian Federation.

  • Podolyak warns Russia will experience further ‘accidents’ near its border with Ukraine

    Russia will continue to experience the “demilitarization” of its own territory near the Ukrainian border, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on April 27.

  • In closer ties to Ukraine, U.S. officials long saw promise and peril

    The full-throated support for Kyiv — and the unanimous condemnation of Moscow — by the U.S. and other NATO members belies a deep historical ambivalence within the alliance, and the U.S itself, over how closely to bring Ukraine into the West’s orbit.