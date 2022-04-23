Why Russia is losing so many of its military vehicles

Reuters

The war in Ukraine has shown the limitations of the decades-long German approach of seeking to change Russia through trade and spells the end of globalisation as we know it, the European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday. Speaking at the Peterson Institute in Washington, Gentiloni said the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 would also reshape global alliances and put further strain on global supply chains, already fragile after two years of the pandemic. "The notion of 'Wandel durch Handel', of bringing about change through trade, has shown its limitations," Gentiloni said, referring to Germany's policy towards Eastern European states started in the early 1970s.