Why Russia’s Overseas Spies Keep Getting Caught

Amy Knight
Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty
Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty

Lithuania is the latest country to announce that it has busted a Russian spy ring on its soil. The allegation that two of its citizens were spying for Russia comes a few weeks after the Dutch authorities rolled up another of the Kremlin’s “substantial espionage networks.” It’s been a tumultuous few months for President Putin’s overseas espionage operation, which keeps getting caught in the act.

It is unclear if a string of recent arrests blowing up Russia’s overseas missions is merely a coincidence, or whether there has been some kind of leak from inside Russia’s notorious intel agencies. “There is some penetration,” Andrei Soldatov, one of Russia’s best-informed trackers of the security agencies, told The Daily Beast. “Whether it’s relatively new or old, I don't know, but it looks like a big decision was made to use that penetration to slow down Russian offensive ops.”

By far the biggest discovery of a recent Russian overseas operation was the massive cyberattack against U.S. government and private company websites, revealed last month.

The unprecedented attack was first reported in early December by the computer security firm FireEye when its own systems were breached. Russian hackers broke into the networks of key U.S. government agencies, including the Commerce, Treasury and Homeland Security departments, as well numerous Fortune 500 companies. The intrusion occurred in February 2020, when malware was embedded in the software produced by the Austin-based IT management company SolarWinds during a routine update, which meant it could penetrate the government departments using SolarWinds without a direct hack.

Michael Daniel, who was coordinator of cybersecurity strategy on President Barack Obama’s National Security Council from 2012 to 2017, told The Daily Beast that this was yet more evidence that Russia’s operational tradecraft was “top-of-the-line,” but he did point out that it was a blow for them to see the hack detected.

“The operation ran for nine months before it was uncovered, but it is possible that they were hoping it would last much longer,” said Daniel, who is now CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance.

Although U.S. authorities did not formally name Russia as the “likely” source of the cyberattack until almost a month after the news broke, journalists and cyber experts quickly attributed the attack to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR), which operates a hacker group called “Cozy Bear” or A.P.T. 29.

But the hype over the success of the SVR is overblown. The attack would have been a joint effort with Russia’s predominately domestic counterintelligence agency, the FSB, which has much more formidable cyber capabilities than the SVR. Cozy Bear has been implicated in numerous previous hacking incidents and is also linked to the FSB, which has been conducting aggressive cyber operations against the West for years.

As a counterintelligence agency, the FSB manages a system known as SORM, which carries out Russia’s powerful domestic cyber-surveillance. But under the Putin regime, the FSB’s operations have expanded to include intelligence-gathering and so-called active measures abroad, where its highly sophisticated computer technology and expertise has become an increasingly valuable weapon. Two subdivisions of the FSB, the 16th Center (Electronic Intelligence) and the 18th Center (Information Security), are reportedly responsible for foreign cyber-ops. The U.S. government has long been aware of the FSB's role in cyberattacks. When then-CIA Director John Brennan warned Russia to stop its election interference in August 2016, he telephoned the head of the FSB, Aleksandr Bortnikov.

Soldatov, whose book The Compatriots chronicles the work of Russian agents overseas, said the spy agencies often work together. “The FSB’s cyber capabilities are much bigger than the SVR’s. The FSB is also in a perfect position to recruit hackers, since the FSB as a law enforcement agency prosecutes cybercrimes. And it can rely on the expertise of private cyber companies, since the FSB is also a regulator of the cyber market in Russia, and everybody depends on the FSB. In cyberattacks against the West, the SVR’s role, as an intelligence collection agency, might be the target selection—identification and naming of the organizations of interest for the agency.”

In other words, while the SVR might set the intelligence goals, the FSB does the actual hacking, often using the expertise of hackers who flourish in Russia’s criminal underground.

Daniel, the former NSA adviser, noted: “The Russians are able to carry out cyberoperations so effectively because of their organizational capacity. They can combine their intelligence targetters with their technical experts to carry out cyberoperations that achieve their broader strategic objectives.”

He said it was it unlikely that the hacking was discovered through human intelligence, a view echoed in media reports. According to sources cited by CNN, the hackers probably alerted FireEye to their presence when they took an aggressive “calculated risk,” by moving laterally from email targets to more sensitive data.

The trail of this high-end cyberespionage operation may be traceable. According to the New York Times: “Some of the compromised SolarWinds software was engineered in Eastern Europe, and American investigators are now examining whether the incursion originated there, where Russian intelligence operatives are deeply rooted.” Hackers reportedly gained access to SolarWinds software though a product called TeamCity that is used by SolarWinds and produced by the Prague-based computer software company JetBrains. Founded by three Russians, JetBrains has offices in St. Petersburg and Moscow and is a client of a St. Petersburg consulting company, Digital Security, which has been sanctioned by the U.S. for its involvement in FSB cyberoperations.

Prague is known to be a center for Russia’s coordination of its intelligence operations. In October 2019, Czech intelligence officials announced that they had dismantled an FSB espionage network that used the server infrastructure of Prague computer companies for cyberattacks against the Czech Republic and NATO countries.

Despite the success of the hack, leaving a trail like that would have to go down as another FSB and SVR intelligence setback.

There is no doubt Russian spies working abroad have been on an embarrassing run. A SpyTalk tally for The Daily Beast counted up 14 Russian spies publicly expelled from seven countries during 2020, including agents exposed in Bulgaria, Colombia, and Slovakia as well as the Dutch espionage ring.

Poisoner, Hacker, Meddler, Spy: How Russian Agents Ran Wild in 2020

To be sure, SVR failures may pale in comparison with the FSB’s bungled poisoning of Alexei Navalny, who managed to trick an FSB officer into revealing details of the FSB operation to kill him during a recorded phone conversation. Or with clumsy missteps of the GRU (Russia’s military intelligence agency), in its attempts to kill Sergei Skripal in March 2018. But both the SVR and the FSB, along with the GRU suffer from the same flaws that characterize the Putin system of government: corruption, cronyism and inter-agency competition.

“The agencies have overlapping responsibilities (even the FSB is increasingly involved in foreign operations) and compete fiercely and ruthlessly to outshine the others. This is a carnivorous, cannibalistic system,” security expert Mark Galeotti has observed.

But for the SVR officers—who often occupy exalted diplomatic or business positions abroad and collect their intelligence from human sources—are supposed to appear above the fray. It’s hard to imagine that their pride in their organization’s image as a highly professional intelligence agency doesn’t suffer when intelligence failures occur. Or that they don't feel embarrassed when their counterparts in other agencies appear to the world as inept bunglers. Maybe this is why, according to the Russian newspaper Obshchaia gazeta, the SVR spent 15.6 million rubles (around $213,000) on almost 2,500 bottles of booze at its Yasenevo headquarters in 2020. (Louis Royer VSOP cognac is apparently an SVR favorite.)

SVR chief Sergei Naryshkin has made it clear that his agency is facing challenges, particularly with the U.S. He said in a long interview last November: “The U.S. intelligence services, above all the Central Intelligence Agency, are among the strongest intelligence services in the world. Our colleagues from the CIA are our main opponents.”

Despite these challenges, Naryshkin and his counterpart, FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov, manage to live the good life. In January 2018, a Russian website revealed that Bortnikov had a lavish residence outside St. Petersburg that he did not report in his official income declaration. And in December, Mediazona reported that Naryshkin and his family enjoy the largesse of a wealthy Azerbaijani businessman, God Nisanov, who owns numerous Moscow hotels and shopping centers. Naryshkin’s daughter Veronika flew on Nisanov’s private jet, a Gulfstream G65, on a visit to Baku and celebrated one of her birthdays on Nisanov’s luxury yacht. The Naryshkins also flew on Nisanov’s jet to Austria for a ski trip. Several years ago, when Veronika was only 23, she acquired, with the help of an Azerbaijani businessman close to Nisanov, a large Moscow apartment that was valued at 100 million rubles ($1.4M). Her father's annual salary at the time—Naryshkin was then chief of Putin's Presidential Administration—was five million rubles ($68,000).

With both Bortnikov and Naryshkin, these reports probably represent the tip of an iceberg. But, their underlings are not doing so well. The Russian online news site Glagol recently painted a grim picture of how rank and file security officers live: “The FSB, GRU, FSO [Federal Guard Service] and the SVR are not gods. In Russia, it is generally accepted that special people with outstanding moral and strong-willed qualities work in intelligence and state security. That for their work they receive decent remuneration and privileges inaccessible to ordinary citizens... The reality is different… There is no comradeship in the middle and lower ranks. If you get on the wrong track, no one will help—you are on your own. There is no trade union, no psychological help, but there is a polygraph and those who screw up the test will be dismissed retroactively without severance pay. The salaries are relatively small: 35-80 thousand rubles [$400-$1,000 a month]. Overwork, debt and calls from collectors in case of delay result in stress.”

Referring to an incident last month, when a CNN journalist made a surprise visit to the Moscow apartment of one of Navalny’s FSB poisoners who had been identified in a video posted by Navalny, Glagol noted: “It is no cause for surprise that the occupant lived in an ordinary, typical high-rise building and opened a cheap door painted with cheap green paint.”

As for Putin, a veteran of the KGB’s foreign intelligence service and a former FSB chief, his focus is on his services’ successes. Just days after Russia’s massive cyberattack on the U.S. came to light, Putin praised SVR officers for their “invaluable contribution to ensuring the country’s security,” and for carrying out “the most difficult assignments,” in a speech on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Russian foreign intelligence service on Dec. 20, 2020. He made a point of including the FSB: “All the personnel of Russia’s security agencies are comrades-in-arms of the Foreign Intelligence Service staff. And on this holiday, I would like to extend my warmest wishes to them too.” Referring to “the successes achieved by the counterintelligence agencies,” Putin said, “I offer my highest praise on these complicated and professional operations.”

Apparently, the latest round of intelligence exposures hasn’t upset the big man—at this point what does he have to lose from his dirty tricks being exposed? And maybe the SVR’s annual liquor bill will be a bit lower this year.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Texas man who stormed Capitol accused of threatening to shoot kids if they turned him in

    Court documents recounted the man's telling his children that he would consider them "traitors" if they contacted authorities.

  • Joe Biden’s Pandemic-Relief Bill Is a Mess

    At the outset of the pandemic, the government undertook a deliberate effort to reduce economic activity in what was widely thought to be a necessary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. Whereas most recessions call for policy that stimulates the economy, the COVID-19 recession called for the opposite — measures that would enable workers and businesses to hit pause until a vaccine or therapeutic became widely available. Now that vaccines are being administered, policy-makers face a different challenge — not keeping Americans inside, but getting them back to work as quickly as possible. In this context, President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package misses the mark. The proposal gives a nod to public health — with $20 billion allocated to vaccine distribution, $50 billion to testing, and $40 billion to medical supplies and emergency-response teams — but fails to address the most pressing hurdles to COVID-19 immunity. Vaccines sit unused not for lack of funding but thanks to burdensome rules determining which patients can receive shots and which doctors can administer them. Additional spending to speed up vaccine distribution is welcome, but its effects will be muted if bureaucratic hurdles remain in place. Even if the public-health provisions were to succeed in reopening the economy, much of the rest of Biden’s plan guarantees that it will reopen weaker. For one, an expanded unemployment-insurance top-up of $400 a week would mean more than 40 percent of those receiving unemployment benefits would make more off-the-job than on-the-job at least until September, and possibly for longer. The food-service and retail industries hit hardest by the pandemic would see the largest shortfalls in labor, exacerbating the challenges they’ve faced over the past year. Enhanced unemployment may have been reasonable when we wanted workers to stay home, but it’s catastrophic when we want them to go back to work. Meanwhile, Biden’s proposed minimum-wage increase to $15 nationally would eliminate an estimated 1.3 million jobs, hitting low-income states hardest. In Mississippi, where the median wage is $15, as many as half the state’s workers would be at risk. A minimum-wage hike may be high on the Democratic wish list, but it does not belong in an emergency-relief bill. The Biden plan isn’t all Democratic priorities, though. He took a page from Trump’s book and proposed $1,400 checks to households, bringing the second-round total to $2,000. With household income now 8 percent above the pre-pandemic trend, additional checks would do little more than pad savings accounts. Indeed, 80 percent of the recipients of last year’s checks put the money into savings or debt payments, not consumption. The flagship item in Biden’s plan would do little to spur economic growth even on Keynesian assumptions. The same goes for state and local aid, for which Biden is seeking $370 billion on top of $170 billion in public-education grants. The total of $540 billion far surpasses the roughly $50 billion hit to state and local tax revenues last year. As we wrote in December, states and cities are slow to spend federal grants, so the lion’s share of this stimulus would not show up until 2023. Rather than attempting to stimulate the economy, Biden is hoping to launder bailouts of profligate Democratic states through COVID-19 relief. Other parts of the bill — expansions of the earned-income and child-tax credits — are defensible long-term structural reforms, but as year-long emergency measures, they will have the same muted effect as direct checks. By including a slew of proposals unrelated to the pandemic, Biden has weakened his hand in negotiations and made it less likely that urgent measures pass quickly. In the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic policy-makers rose to the occasion. Following an unprecedented external shock, the U.S. economy has emerged in relatively good shape, with less unemployment and bankruptcy than most feared. But the policies implemented to curb COVID-19 are not suited for what will begin to become, over the course of this year, a post-pandemic economy. Biden may have campaigned during a recession, but he is taking office during a recovery. He should govern accordingly.

  • Boy Killed By Father After Vaccination Dispute in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide in SF

    A boy who was killed in an alleged murder-suicide by his father has been identified as 9-year-old Pierce O’Loughlin. Family tragedy: The boy and his father, Stephen O'Loughlin, 49, were both found dead at their home on Scott Street, Marina District in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, SF Chronicle reports. The boy’s mother, Lesley Hu, asked authorities to check on her son after learning that he did not show up for school that day.

  • Far-right extremists have reportedly discussed posing as National Guard members in D.C.

    The FBI on Monday shared with law enforcement agencies an intelligence report warning that far-right extremists have talked about going to D.C. for the inauguration and posing as National Guard members, The Washington Post reports.The Post obtained a copy of the document, which said "lone wolves" and QAnon followers — including some who participated in the mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month — have indicated they intend on traveling to Washington for the inauguration. The report also said people have been observed downloading and distributing maps of sensitive locations in D.C.The briefing did not include any specific plots, the Post reports, and noted that "numerous" extremist groups and militias have publicly stated they don't want to see any violence targeting the transition of power. At the request of the FBI, the Post did not share all of the details inside the intelligence report, in order to protect intelligence-gathering methods and avoid publicizing security vulnerabilities.The Secret Service coordinates all security for the inauguration, while the FBI gathers intelligence on threats made against the event. Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said agents are monitoring an "extensive amount of concerning online chatter" and it can be difficult to "distinguish what's aspirational versus what's intentional."More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico only needs 50 votes What the Constitution really says about removal from office

  • Dominion sends cease and desist letter to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell

    Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sent a cease and desist letter to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell over his spread of misinformation related to the 2020 election.Why it matters: Trump and several of his allies have pushed false conspiracy theories about the company, leading Dominion to take legal action. It's suing pro-Trump lawyer Sydney Powell for defamation and $1.3 billion in damages, and a Dominion employee has sued Trump himself, OANN and Newsmax.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * The letter also orders Lindell to "preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company." * Lindell also must preserve all communications with any member of the Trump campaign, in addition to communications with Rudy Giuliani, Powell, Jenna Ellis and Lin Wood. The big picture: Lindell met with Trump last week and was caught by photographers with notes referencing martial law and Sidney Powell. The CEO has become known for pedaling election-overturning conspiracies and last year promoted a fake cure to the coronavirus. What they're saying: Dominion's letter reads... "Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion ... Litigation regarding these issues is imminent."A spokesperson for My Pillow did not immediately return a request for comment. Read the full letter here: Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Biden to end Keystone XL pipeline early on

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden may end the Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first acts in office, a source familiar with his thinking told Reuters it could happen as early as day one. Biden, who will be inaugurated on Wednesday, was vice president when Barack Obama rejected the $9 billion project in 2015. Then two years later, Donald Trump issued a presidential permit that allowed the line to move forward. Since then the project has seen opposition by environmentalists seeking to check Canada's oil industry and Native Americans whose land faced encroachment. Construction of the pipeline is well underway and if completed, would move oil from Canada's Alberta province to the U.S. state of Nebraska. In his 2020 run for president, Biden vowed to scrap its permit once elected. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday, the words 'rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit' appeared on his list of Biden's executive actions likely scheduled for his first day. Biden's team did not respond to a request for comment, but Canada's ambassador to the U.S. said she looks forward to a decision that fits both countries' environmental protection plans. In a statement, Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said: "There is no better partner for the U.S. on climate action than Canada as we work together for green transition." Meanwhile Alberta's Premier tweeted he was "deeply concerned" by the report, adding the decision would kill jobs, increase U.S. dependence on foreign oil, and weaken U.S.-Canada relations.

  • Pence tried to contact Capitol officer Eugene Goodman to thank him

    The officer who may have saved the life of Vice President Mike Pence could now be giving him the side-eye. The cop hailed as a hero for leading a crowd of insurrectionists away from the Senate floor and potentially saving hundreds of lawmakers’ lives has, perhaps, left the vice president on read. Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly reached out to thank Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman for his heroism on Jan. 6, but they have yet to connect.

  • Uganda accuses U.S. of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

    Uganda's government spokesman accused the United States on Tuesday of trying to subvert last week's presidential elections after the U.S. ambassador attempted to visit an opposition leader being held under house arrest. The military surrounded the home of popstar-turned-legislator Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, shortly after he cast his ballot in Thursday's presidential elections. Incumbent Yoweri Museveni, 76, who has been in power since 1986, was declared winner of the poll with 59% of the vote against Wine's 35%.

  • Thai court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king

    A court in Thailand on Tuesday sentenced a former civil servant to a record prison term of 43 years and six months for breaching the country's strict law on insulting or defaming the monarchy, lawyers said. The Bangkok Criminal Court found the woman guilty on 29 counts of violating the country’s lese majeste law for posting audio clips to Facebook and YouTube with comments deemed critical of the monarchy, the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said. “Today’s court verdict is shocking and sends a spine-chilling signal that not only criticisms of the monarchy won’t be tolerated, but they will also be severely punished,” said Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher for the group Human Rights Watch.

  • Woman who 'took laptop' from Pelosi's office in Capitol riot 'planned to sell it to Russian spies'

    A woman identified as having taken part in the storming of the US Capitol is accused of stealing a laptop belonging to top Democrat Nancy Pelosi which she hoped to sell to a Russian spy agency, according to the FBI. There is no indication Riley June Williams, a 22-year-old careworker from Pennsylvania, took a laptop from Ms Pelosi's office. The FBI, which is working off a tip, said in the court record the "matter remains under investigation." The complaint, filed late Sunday in US District Court in Washington, sought the arrest of Williams on grounds including "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." Relying on several photos and videos of the chaotic January 6 riot, an FBI agent said Williams was seen near the office of Ms Pelosi, US House Speaker. A witness, identified in the court document only as W1 but who claimed to be "the former romantic partner of Riley June Williams," alleged that Williams planned to send the laptop to a friend in Russia to sell it to the SVR foreign intelligence agency. That sale "fell through for unknown reasons, and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it," the affidavit says.

  • Trump Signs Executive Order Expanding Prosecutors’ Access to Concealed Carry Permits

    President Trump signed an executive order on Monday expanding access to personal firearms for federal law enforcement officials. The order is one of the last of Trump’s presidency, with Joe Biden set to be sworn into office on Wednesday. The purpose of the order is to remove “undue obstacles” for law enforcement officers and prosecutors to obtain concealed carry licenses, as well as to expand protections for prosecutors and judges. “It shall be the policy of the United States to remove any undue obstacle preventing current or retired Federal law enforcement officers from carrying a concealed firearm,” the order states. The order also directs the U.S. Attorney General to “propose a regulation…to provide that the special deputation as a Deputy United States Marshall shall be granted upon request to any Federal prosecutor” who faces risk of harm as a result of his or her work. The special deputation would grant a prosecutor the right to concealed carry of a firearm. It is unclear if the incoming Biden administration will work to carry out the order. Biden announced earlier this month that he will nominate Merrick Garland, the prosecutor who headed the investigation against Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, to the position of attorney general. Biden himself is preparing several executive orders for the first days of his presidency, in an attempt to reverse several Trump administration policies. Among other issues, Biden will rejoin the Paris Climate Accords and end Trump’s immigration restrictions on some Muslim-majority nations.

  • Israel may be starting to show 'herd effects' of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, expert suggests

    Israel has vaccinated at least 25 percent of its population against the coronavirus so far, which leads the world and makes it "the country to watch for herd effects from" the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, says infectious disease expert David Fishman. Recently, the case rate in Israel appears to have declined sharply, and while there could be a few reasons for that, it's possible the vaccination effort is beginning to play a role.> Israel's reproduction number appears to have declined rather sharply in recent days, with around 25% of the country vaccinated, and some additional percentage having at least partial immunity via prior infection. pic.twitter.com/sVyCYYd9dj> > — David Fisman (@DFisman) January 17, 2021One study from Clalit that was published last week reports that 14 days after receiving the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot, infection rates among 200,000 Israelis older than 60 fell 33 percent among those vaccinated compared to 200,000 from the same demographic who hadn't received a jab.At first glance, Fishman writes, that might seem disappointing since clinical trials suggested the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective. But he actually believes the 33 percent figure is "auspicious." Because vaccinated and non-vaccinated people are mingling, there could be "herd effects of immunization." In other words, when inoculated people interact with people who haven't had their shot, the latter individual may still be protected because the other person is. On a larger scale, that would drive down the number of infections among non-vaccinated people, thus shrinking the gap between the two groups' infection rates.> Estimated vaccine efficacy is a function of relative risk of infection in the vaccinated...when there is indirect protection via herd effects, we expect efficacy estimates to decrease because the risk among unvaccinated individuals declines.> > — David Fisman (@DFisman) January 17, 2021More data needs to come in, and Fishman thinks "we'll know more" this week, but he's cautiously optimistic about how things are going.More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico only needs 50 votes What the Constitution really says about removal from office

  • Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran: Bloomberg

    "This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he told Bloomberg TV https://bloom.bg/369WLz9 in an interview. The Qatari foreign minister added that his government was supporting ongoing discussions between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of an oil tanker seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard early this month.

  • Chinese miners trapped underground for more than week send note to rescuers

    Miners trapped underground in eastern China for more than a week after a blast at a gold mine have managed to send up a note to rescuers, the local government said on Monday. The blast occurred eight days ago on Sunday afternoon at a mine near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province, leaving 22 miners trapped underground more than 600 metres from the mine’s entrance. After a long period without any contact, rescuers were able to drill through the mine on Sunday afternoon and said they heard "knocking sounds". A note was then sent up from the trapped miners saying that 12 were still alive, the local government said in a statement Monday. "We are in urgent need of cold medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure," the note read.

  • Significantly fewer ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ incidents this year, police say

    Law enforcement predictions about a low turnout at this year’s “Wheels Up, Guns Down” motorcycle and all-terrain-vehicle rallies appear to have panned out, with arrests and incidents significantly lower than last year, according to numbers police released Monday afternoon.

  • Trump news – live: Biden team hits back at decision to reopen travel to UK and Brazil despite Covid surge

    Follow the latest updates

  • Honduran Migrant Caravan Clashes with Guatemalan Authorities En Route to U.S.

    A caravan of thousands of migrants from Honduras headed to the U.S. southern border clashed with Guatemalan authorities on Sunday after they crossed the countries’ common border on their journey north. An estimated 7,000 migrants have entered Guatemala in recent days hoping to make their way to the U.S. border. The caravan clashed with only about 3,000 Guatemalan officers near the village of Vado Hondo, about 34 miles from the border of Honduras, Reuters reported. Security forces attempted to block their way by using tear gas and beating the migrants back with sticks. Several were injured in the confrontation Sunday morning. “Guatemala’s message is loud and clear: These types of illegal mass movements will not be accepted, that’s why we are working together with the neighboring nations to address this as a regional issue,” the Guatemalan president’s office said of the influx of traveling migrants. Meanwhile, a senior Biden transition official is warning migrants hoping to cross the southern border into the U.S. during the early days of the new administration that “now is not the time” to come. “The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight,” the official told NBC News, and migrants seeking to gain asylum right away “need to understand they’re not going to be able to come into the United States immediately.” The Biden administration plans to loosen the Trump administration’s more stringent restrictions on who is eligible for asylum. However, any immigration legislation proposed by the Biden administration is expected to focus on the status of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. rather than new migrants arriving at the border. The migrant caravan may have been encouraged to make the trek by the incoming Biden administration’s rhetoric promising to roll back some of the stricter Trump administration immigration policies. Caravans of migrants set out every year from Central America hoping to make the dangerous journey north and ultimately gain entry to the U.S.

  • Woman Still Missing After Hike in Yosemite National Park, Officials Ask for Help

    Yosemite National Park officials are asking the public’s help for any information regarding a 41-year-old Asian woman who went missing after going on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall last week. The woman was identified as "Alice" Yu Xie, a Chinese national living in the United States, according to a post shared by the park on Saturday. “If you were on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on January 14 or 15, 2021, even if you did not see this individual, or have any information regarding this individual, please call 209/372-0216 during business hours, or Yosemite Emergency Communications Center at 209/379-1992 after hours,” the park said.

  • Pakistan PM angry over reports TV anchor knew about strike

    Pakistan’s prime minister reacted angrily Monday to media reports of a text exchange between an Indian TV anchor and a former media industry executive that suggests a 2019 Indian airstrike inside Pakistan was designed to boost Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chances for reelection. Imran Khan took to Twitter to respond to Indian media reports of an exchange on the WhatsApp messaging service between popular Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, the former head of a TV rating company.

  • Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

    China's Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that a clinical trial in Brazil showed its COVID-19 vaccine was almost 20 percentage points more effective in a small sub-group of patients who received their two doses longer apart. The protection rate for 1,394 participants who received doses of either CoronaVac or placebo three weeks apart was nearly 70%, a Sinovac spokesman said. Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000 volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as outlined in the trial protocol.