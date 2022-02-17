Why Russia has troops at Ukraine's border and what could happen next
Russia’s military presence at the Ukraine border has led to fears of an invasion. Here's what we know.
Judge Arthur Engoron cut Trump lawyer Alina Habba off, saying, "The Clintons are not before me."
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”
Donald Trump said the Trump Organization has "fantastic assets" and prosecutors should consider executing Hillary Clinton instead of investigating it.
The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off
The former president's son said it's "time for some truth," and his critics were only too happy to help.
New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts," the attorney general's office wrote in a letter filed in New York state court. Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a probe into whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, and reduced values to lower tax bills.
russian forces violate ceasefire, ukrainian defense ministry says
The senator apparently forgot that dozens of his GOP colleagues voted for the First Step Act.
Deep in the caves of Missouri the U.S. government has stored 1.4 billion pounds of cheese for decades, reports Deseret News. We’re not just talking cheddar here either, the cave has Swiss, American, and many others.
The mother of Hunter Biden’s three-year-old daughter testified in front of a federal grand jury investigating the president's son's finances
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government should consider canceling former President Donald Trump's lease of a historic Washington building he made into a luxury hotel before he sells it, a U.S. congressional committee said on Thursday. The committee in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives said recent developments indicated his Trump Organization may have filed inaccurate financial statements when the government leased the property to him before he ran for president. Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Gerald Connolly, the two leading Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote to ask the U.S. General Services Administration, the federal property manager, to consider terminating the lease, rather than allowing him to sell it for profit.
Press Center JFO A kindergarten in Ukrainian-controlled territory took a direct hit from artillery fire by Russian-backed separatists early Thursday, leaving two teachers injured, authorities said.The attack comes as tensions have reached a boiling point amid growing fears of a Russian offensive. Intensified fighting has erupted along the frontline and the Kremlin appeared to add fuel to predictions by U.S. officials that it might be seeking a “pretext” to send troops into the country.The kinder
(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams told leaders of major companies in the city it was time to get their workers back in offices, emphasizing that empty buildings are holding back the city’s pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Hong Kong to Mass Test Whole
The Air Force plans to retire four of its 16 E-8C JSTARS planes by Oct. 1.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said on Tuesday that he doesn't support President Biden's pick to fill a district court vacancy in his home state, likely dooming the nomination absent a shift by Democrats.Johnson said that he would oppose William Pocan, who was nominated by Biden to be a district judge in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. It marks the first time during the Biden administration a senator has not returned a blue slip - a piece of paper...
Bloomberg News outlined a series of blockchain transactions linked to the purchase of the former first lady's first NFT.
The jurors, who ultimately ruled against Palin, insisted to the court that the notifications from news organizations didn't affect their decision.
"I just didn't want to go on," Paul Davis, said, noting, "I don't regret going because I just feel like it was really part of God's plan for my life."
The latest announcement indicates that Warsaw has discarded the bid submitted by Spanish Navantia which offered its F-100 frigate.