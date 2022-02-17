Why Russia has troops at Ukraine's border and what could happen next

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government should consider canceling former President Donald Trump's lease of a historic Washington building he made into a luxury hotel before he sells it, a U.S. congressional committee said on Thursday. The committee in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives said recent developments indicated his Trump Organization may have filed inaccurate financial statements when the government leased the property to him before he ran for president. Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Gerald Connolly, the two leading Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote to ask the U.S. General Services Administration, the federal property manager, to consider terminating the lease, rather than allowing him to sell it for profit.