Why Russians and Belarusians are unlikely to serve in Ukraine's Azov Brigade

Citizens of Russia and Belarus are unlikely to pass the selection process for the Azov brigades of Ukraine’s National Guard.

Source: Lev Pashko, an officer of the Azov Special Operations Detachment of the National Guard of Ukraine and Hero of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "This is a complex issue. If we discover during the interview that the candidate is from Russia or Belarus, and there are certain subtleties, put it this way, in the conversation, then although we could arrange it, I think the unit would decline [to accept this person – ed.].

If a person has close ties with the Russian Federation or with some dubious individuals, then that person may also not get through the internal verification by our security service."

Details: Pashko added that foreign citizens in general can apply to be selected for Azov, because this is permitted by law.

