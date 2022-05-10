Why Russia's air force failed to dominate Ukraine

Niamh Cavanagh
·Producer
·4 min read
Yahoo News explains. See the latest.

LONDON — Many observers expected Russia’s air force to blow away Ukraine’s forces in the opening days of the Kremlin’s invasion. Ukraine’s military would be left completely vulnerable as Russian warplanes could pick off targets at whim.

But that hasn’t happened.

More than two months later, Russia has still not established air supremacy over large swaths of Ukraine, despite having the world’s second-largest air force — and a highly advanced one at that. The New York Times reported Monday that, according to the U.S. Defense Department, Ukraine “continues to fly its own fighters and attack jets against Russian troops.”

A pair of Russian Su-35 fighter jets fly in the sky.
A pair of Russian Su-35 fighter jets fly in the sky in Russia, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russia’s air force has even been timid as Ukraine’s relatively scrappy anti-air defenses remain a formidable threat. NATO countries have done their best to flood Ukraine with man-portable air-defense systems, or MANPADS, like the U.S.-made Stinger missile. The Stinger system can be fired by a single operator, whose missile locks onto aircraft with infrared guidance.

“The Western supplies of MANPAD and other types of air defense systems allowed Ukraine to increase and to improve its capabilities,” said Pavel Luzin, a Russian armed forces expert and contributor at the Jamestown Foundation.

William Alberque, the director of strategy, technology and arms control for the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Yahoo News that Ukraine was able to effectively distribute these air defenses so it became too dangerous for Russian combat flights.

Two service members, from behind, wear camouflaged helmets and fatigues. One holds a shoulder-mounted surface-to-air missile as they face toward a lone plane against white clouds in a blue sky.
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua English, left, and Lance Cpl. Griffin Rose, both low altitude air defense gunners with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, provide surface-to-air defense using the FIM-92 Stinger during an exercise on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 16, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun/U.S. Marine Corps)

NATO countries have also been providing Ukraine with increasingly advanced military hardware as Russia’s war drags on. Slovakia announced last month that it had donated its Soviet-era, S-300 long-range air defense system to Ukraine.

Russia has been further hampered by its combat aircrafts’ lackluster weapons systems. U.S. officials say Russian pilots are “unable to quickly locate and engage targets on the ground,” and missiles launched into Ukraine “often miss their targets — if they work at all,” according to the Times.

Alberque said Russian stocks of precision-guided munitions are significantly smaller than NATO’s. This was backed by security analyst Oliver Alexander, who said on Twitter that with Russia’s lack of precision-guided munitions, “they are forced to use dumb munitions [unguided bombs] to operate at scale.”

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet aloft with landing gear down is seen from behind against a gray sky.
In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 14, a MiG-31 fighter of the Russian air force takes off at an air base during a military drill in Tver region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

But technology alone does not fully explain Russia’s failure to establish air superiority. Experts say Russia’s air doctrine has been poorly thought out and haphazardly executed from the opening days of the war.

“They thought it would be all over very quickly, with a complete Ukrainian collapse at first contact and Zelensky either captured or fleeing,” Alberque said. If the Kremlin had predicted Ukrainian resilience, the Russian military would have “done a lot differently and their air power would be far more devastating now,” he said.

And because Moscow believed it would capture Ukraine the first few days, Russian military command was keen not to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure it wanted to keep for controlling the country after the war, Alberque said.

Two soldiers, seen from behind standing before a large, ornate building, appear to look up at six jets flying in formation against a blue sky, each emitting red, white or blue exhaust trails.
Russian air force's Sukhoi Su-25SM jets leave trails of smoke in colors of the national flag over the GUM department store during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2021. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Phillips Payson O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and Edward Stringer, a retired Royal Air Force air marshal, published a Monday essay in the Atlantic diving into the Russian air force’s failures. In the essay, they argue that the Russian military struggles to creatively use air doctrine because it is philosophically wedded to being a traditional land power with massive reserves of soldiers at its disposal.

“[W]hen the invasion started, the Russian air force was incapable of running a well-thought-out, complex campaign,” they wrote. “Instead of working to control the skies, Russia’s air force has mostly provided air support to ground troops or bombed Ukrainian cities. In this it has followed the traditional tactics of a continental power that privileges land forces.”

_____

How are Ukrainian forces taking out so many Russian tanks? Use this embed to learn about some of the weapons systems the U.S. is sending to the Ukrainian army.

U.S. arms to Ukraine Explore some of the weapons being used in Ukraine in your browser, or scan this QR code with your phone to launch the experience in augmented reality.
See more Yahoo Immersive Stories.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff: Former jail official, inmate she helped escape caught

    Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.

  • Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company. He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

  • Live updates | Germany FM Baerbock reopens embassy in Kyiv

    Germany’s foreign minister has reopened her country’s embassy in Kyiv that was closed more than two months ago following the Russian invasion. Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that the diplomatic mission would work with a skeleton staff, headed by Ambassador Anka Feldhusen. Baerbock, the first German Cabinet member to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, pledged further support to Kyiv, including when it comes to investigating and prosecuting war crimes.

  • Reactions to Putin's Victory Day speech

    Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. "There can be no victory day, only dishonour and surely defeat in Ukraine... He (Putin) must come to terms with how he's lost in the long run, and he's absolutely lost."

  • Downed Russian fighter jets are being found with basic GPS 'taped to the dashboards,' UK defense minister says

    As the invasion of Ukraine drags on, evidence is emerging that much of Russia's military equipment is outdated and often ineffective.

  • Putin's Victory Day speech gives no clue on Ukraine escalation

    KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin exhorted Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech on Monday, but was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine, despite Western warnings he might use his Red Square address to order a national mobilisation. In Ukraine, there was no let up in fighting, with missile strikes destroying buildings in the southern port of Odesa and a renewed push by Russian forces to defeat the last Ukrainian troops holding out in a steelworks in ruined Mariupol. Monday's annual parade in Moscow - with the usual ballistic missiles and tanks rumbling across the cobblestones - was easily the most closely watched since the 1945 defeat of the Nazis that it celebrates.

  • Live updates | Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites

    The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country’s chemical industries

  • Alabama corrections official Vicky White dead, Casey White captured in Indiana

    A nationwide manhunt ended Monday after Alabama corrections official Vicky White and escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were captured in Indiana. Vicky White later died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. They spent more than a week on the run. Chris Davis reports.

  • Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

    Russian troops pounded away at the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt the supply lines and weapons shipments that have been critical to Kyiv's defense. Ukraine's ability to stymie a larger, better armed Russian military has surprised many observers, who had anticipated a much quicker conflict. With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging Russian forces down and even staging a counteroffensive, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest that the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the Feb. 24 invasion.

  • AP PHOTOS: Russia marks victory over Nazi Germany in WWII

    Shouts of “Hurrah!” echoed through Moscow's Red Square on Monday from thousands of troops and veterans as Russia celebrated Victory Day, marking the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany 77 years ago to end World War II in Europe. Missiles, tanks and other armored vehicles rumbled over the cobblestones in the annual military parade, and thousands of troops marched in tight formation as President Vladimir Putin watched with other dignitaries. In a speech, he cited the Russian troops currently fighting in Ukraine and called for a minute of silence to honor the soldiers who died there.

  • Russian journalists flooded their pro-Kremlin news site with anti-war headlines on Victory Day

    Lenta.Ru's home page was briefly filled on Monday with headlines such as "Putin unleashed one of the bloodiest wars of the 21st century."

  • General Staff: Russian forces prepare for offensive on two fronts

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 06:46 Russian troops are concentrating their forces and preparing to advance on populated areas on the Izium and Donetsk fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: The greatest activity of the invaders is observed on the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk fronts.

  • Ukraine’s military reveals details of battle on Zmiinyi Island

    The Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South, responsible for over-seeing the southern front of Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, has revealed details of their successful attack on the occupied Zmiinyi Islandin the Black Sea, in a Facebook video on May 8.

  • Russia marks WWII victory overshadowed by Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sought to cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and a necessary move to ward off a potential aggression. Speaking at a military parade on Red Square marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against the Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. While lambasting the West, Putin gave no indication of a shift in strategies or made any indication that he was going to declare a broad mobilization, as some in Ukraine and the West have feared.

  • UK ditches daily COVID figures and moves to twice a week updates

    The government's COVID-19 dashboard will now only provide updates twice a week.

  • Ukraine says Russian tanks and artillery pound Mariupol steel plant

    Russian forces on Monday used tanks and artillery in "storming operations" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where the city's last defenders are holed up, Ukraine's defence ministry said. Russia has declared victory in Mariupol, a strategic city on the Sea of Azov, but the sprawling steel works remains in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.

  • Don't turn your back on San Francisco's homelessness and drug problems

    Given the grim reality of the homelessness crisis in cities like San Francisco, it can be easy to blame those at the bottom for their own bad choices. But a superior attitude isn’t going to solve the problem.

  • As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

    Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive. While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.

  • US officials: Russia stalled across Ukraine

    Russian forces have stalled on multiple fronts in Ukraine, according to senior U.S. defense officials.

  • Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Tuesday as the market balanced impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil with demand concerns related to coronavirus lockdowns in China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks. Financial markets are also heeding concerns that some European economies could suffer distress if Russian oil imports were curtailed further, or if Russia retaliated by cutting off gas supplies. Delays to the EU Commission's proposal to ban oil imports from Russia have also weighed on futures prices.