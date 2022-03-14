Why Russia's big stash of small nukes isn't the advantage you fear

Jason Fields, deputy editor
·2 min read
Earth.
Earth. Illustrated | iStock

What's a tactical nuclear bomb? It is — drumroll please — a nuclear bomb.

But please don't worry; they're small ones. Some are "only" the size of the weapons that flattened Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Some are smaller than that. Some are so small they can be launched as artillery shells. Some can be dropped by airplanes or put on the tips of short(ish)-range missiles. Some tactical nukes could even be carried on your back, though it probably wouldn't be good for you.

There's been a fair amount of conversation online about the "tactical weapons gap." The United States has 230 of these smaller nukes, with reports that around 100 of those are in Europe. Russia has as many 2,000, most already in the European theater, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has seemed to indicate a willingness to use them, most likely if he felt himself to be losing in Ukraine, or if NATO joined the fight.

So, what would this gap really mean? Would it be decisive in a war?

No. "If we were to unleash a couple of hundred versus a couple of thousand [tactical nukes] it would be a distinction without a difference," Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert Latiff told The Week.

The sheer destructive power of each side renders the details significantly irrelevant. Tit for tat, by the time the U.S. is outgunned, we're at 460 nukes launched. It's enough to destroy every tank in this war. It's certainly enough to kill millions of civilians. The Russians could keep going from there, but now we're into madness land. And having run out of the little nukes, and afraid of losing, would we really stop without resorting to one — just one — strategic bomb?

If that happens, a war like we've seen before becomes a war unlike anything we've ever seen before. A tactical nuclear strike has taken us into an unwinnable strategic nuclear war.

The truth is no one is sure what would happen if even one of these tactical nuclear bombs were used in war. According to Latiff, the international reaction would differ if it happened in Ukraine itself or, say, in Poland. But the only people who really know how escalation would work aren't telling. The strategy for reacting to a small nuclear provocation is top secret, Latiff said.

Does that uncertainty make it more likely or less Putin would use one of these bombs? He may bank on a sub-nuclear NATO reaction. Or he may hold back because he can't bank on that. There are a lot of generals paid to think about these things. All the world can do is hope they're thinking clearly.

You may also like

GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

There's a way to bring down gas prices, but you won't like it

The price China won't pay for Russia's war

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Republican senators say they will not back new Iran nuclear deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Forty-nine of the 50 Republican U.S. senators said on Monday they will not back an emerging new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, underscoring their party's opposition to attempts to revive a 2015 accord amid fears talks might collapse. Citing press reports about a new deal, which has yet to be finalized and could be torpedoed by Russian opposition, the lawmakers said in a statement that Democratic President Joe Biden's administration might reach a deal to weaken sanctions and lessen restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. They pledged to do everything in their power to reverse an agreement that does not "completely block" Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, constrain its ballistic missile program and "confront Iran's support for terrorism."

  • Russia's central bank governor will not take questions after Friday rate meeting

    Nabiullina usually holds a news conference broadcast in Russian and English after the bank announces its interest rate decisions, although she did not do so when the key rate was more than doubled in an emergency move on Feb. 28. The hike to 20% from 9.5% came as the rouble tumbled to record lows following the imposition of sanctions by Western countries on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Nabiullina read out a statement explaining the moves in an online broadcast.

  • Ford Stock Is Down For a Very Odd Reason. No, Production Guidance Wasn’t Cut.

    Automotive News reported that Ford is planning for a 12% drop in U.S. deliveries in 2022. That wasn't the right number and it has been corrected. Ford shares are still down.

  • U.N. chief says nuclear conflict is 'now back within the realm of possibility'

    U.N. chief says nuclear conflict is 'now back within the realm of possibility'

  • WikiLeaks' Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at Supreme Court

    LONDON (Reuters) -Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal at the Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States, the court said on Monday. While Assange's extradition must still be approved by the government, Monday's decision deals a serious blow to Assange's effort to fight his deportation in the courts. U.S. authorities want Australian-born Assange, 50, to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

  • Harris: "When democracy is threatened anywhere, it threatens us all"

    Hours after returning from a diplomatic trip to Poland and Romania, Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday vowed continued support for Ukraine in its fight against an escalating Russian military offensive.Driving the news: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance," Harris said Saturday in remarks at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • India's top refiner IOC buys 3 million bbls Russian Urals crude via tender -sources

    Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery, trade sources said, its first purchase of the grade since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Western sanctions against Russia have led many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels. IOC said in late February it would buy Russian oil on delivered basis to avoid any complication relating to fixing vessels and insurance.

  • King of crowns: Wisconsin dentist convicted of breaking patients’ teeth to submit $4.2 million in bogus insurance claims

    Dr. Scott Charmoli was charged with selling patients unnecessary crown procedures and then cracking their teeth with a drill to justify insurance claims.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Have a New Car to Expand Their Domination

    The premium electric vehicle maker wants to capture rising demand as rivals struggle to increase production rates.

  • Russia may suspend grain exports until June 30 - Interfax

    Russia may suspend exports of wheat, barley, maize (corn) and rye starting from Tuesday until June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the agriculture ministry. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine.

  • Once a powerful symbol in Russia, McDonald's withdraws

    Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another powerful symbol opened its doors in the middle of Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald’s. It was the first American fast-food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union, reflecting the new political openness of the era. For Vlad Vexler, who as a 9-year-old waited in a two-hour line to enter the restaurant near Moscow’s Pushkin Square on its opening day in January 1990, it was a gateway to the utopia he imagined the West to be.

  • Ukrainian authorities accused Russian troops of detonating ammo at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

    Ukraine said representatives of Rosatom, Russia's state atomic energy corporation, were at the nuclear plant when the explosions were reported.

  • Christie Brinkley, 68, looks toned and tanned in swimsuit photo: 'Still got it'

    "How can she still look so perfect 40 years later?"

  • Pro-Ukraine fans allegedly attacked by Russian supporters after Oilers game

    Ukrainian community leaders in Edmonton are asking police to treat an alleged attack on members last week as a hate crime.

  • Leaders of Germany, Turkey press for cease-fire in Ukraine

    Turkey and Germany pledged Monday to continue diplomatic work for a cease-fire in Ukraine, while emphasizing the importance of their bilateral ties and their NATO partnership. “As NATO allies, we have confirmed our common opinions and worries,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was on his first official trip to Turkey since taking office in December. Erdogan also highlighted his country's relations with Moscow, which saw Turkey host a recent diplomatic conference last week that included a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine.

  • U.S. lawmakers seek review of USPS next-generation delivery vehicle contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of five House Democratic lawmakers on Monday asked a federal watchdog to review if the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) complied with environmental regulations in its next-generation delivery vehicle contract. House Oversight and Reform Committee chair Carolyn Maloney and other lawmakers asked the Postal Service Office of Inspector General to review USPS's plan to buy a new multibillion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles from Oshkosh that has come under fire from the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • Former Ukrainian president stationed in Kyiv says 'we are not giving up' as Russian forces inch closer

    Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "mad person" and "war criminal" for his war on Ukraine.

  • Joe Manchin says he's unsure about supporting electric vehicles since he doesn't want to be 'standing in line waiting for a battery'

    House Democrats like AOC are urging Biden to salvage climate spending in any new economic bill. Manchin has provided some hints of what he wants.

  • Satellite images show fires, severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol

    Maxar Technologies said fires were seen in the western section of the Black Sea port city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings had been severely damaged. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday that Mariupol was besieged by Russian forces that have invaded his country but was still under Ukrainian control.