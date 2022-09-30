Here is Why Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) has Further Runway in the Periods Ahead

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -22.47%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -22.43%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -22.40%, compared to a return of -21.07% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Partners discussed stocks like Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) is a specialty insurance provider. On September 27, 2022, Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) stock closed at $39.64 per share. One-month return of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) was -6.42% and its shares gained 17.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) has a market capitalization of $10.291 billion.

Here is what Artisan Partners specifically said about Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) provides specialty insurance solutions for brokers, agents and carriers. Founded in 2010, the company has rapidly become the second-largest provider in the higher growth excess and surplus (E&S) market segment. E&S insurance has moved from 40% of the US business insurance market to 50% over the past decade. These gains have been driven by an ever-increasing level of catastrophes, which are being driven by climate change, the emergence of new markets such as cyber[1]insurance and new business models such as ride-sharing, which we believe have further runway in the periods ahead. In addition to the positive industry backdrop, Ryan Specialty continues to invest to be the preferred landing spot for industry talent by fostering an innovative and rewarding culture.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 13 hedge fund portfolios held Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) at the end of the second quarter which was 20 in the previous quarter.

