Why Sadbhav Engineering Limited’s (NSE:SADBHAV) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll look at Sadbhav Engineering Limited (NSE:SADBHAV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sadbhav Engineering:

0.086 = ₹11b ÷ (₹161b - ₹34b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Sadbhav Engineering has an ROCE of 8.6%.

Does Sadbhav Engineering Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Sadbhav Engineering's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Construction industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Sadbhav Engineering's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sadbhav Engineering's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Sadbhav Engineering.

Sadbhav Engineering's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sadbhav Engineering has total liabilities of ₹34b and total assets of ₹161b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Sadbhav Engineering's ROCE

While that is good to see, Sadbhav Engineering has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.