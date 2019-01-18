Why Safe Bag S.p.A’s (BIT:SB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Safe Bag S.p.A (BIT:SB) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Safe Bag:

0.18 = €3.9m ÷ (€37m – €9.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Safe Bag has an ROCE of 18%.

See our latest analysis for Safe Bag

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Safe Bag Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Safe Bag’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.7% average in the Infrastructure industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Safe Bag sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Safe Bag delivered an ROCE of 18%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

BIT:SB Last Perf January 18th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Safe Bag has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Safe Bag’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Safe Bag has total assets of €37m and current liabilities of €9.6m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.