Why You Should Like Sakuma Exports Limited’s (NSE:SAKUMA) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Sakuma Exports Limited (NSE:SAKUMA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sakuma Exports:

0.20 = ₹694m ÷ (₹7.9b - ₹4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Sakuma Exports has an ROCE of 20%.

See our latest analysis for Sakuma Exports

Is Sakuma Exports's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Sakuma Exports's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Consumer Retailing industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Sakuma Exports's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Sakuma Exports's current ROCE of 20% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 28%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sakuma Exports's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:SAKUMA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Sakuma Exports has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Sakuma Exports's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Sakuma Exports has total liabilities of ₹4.5b and total assets of ₹7.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Sakuma Exports has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.