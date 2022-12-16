Why your salary might not be secret for long

salary transparency

Hannah Williams has no qualms about telling the world she earned nearly £95,000 last year.

“I’m really glad we’re ending this taboo,” she grins down the camera in a video on TikTok. Other videos on her channel feature nurses, software engineers, professors and construction workers, all of which are asked the same two questions. “What do you do, and how much do you earn?”

Williams is part of a growing group of younger workers who are using social media to campaign for more transparency over salaries. For now, it is largely a matter of choice for employees if they want the size of their pay packet out in the open. Yet, in future, this is something which may be out of their hands.

Earlier this year, New York lawmakers brought in new rules in the state to require almost all companies to provide salary ranges for job postings. These are laws which, some argue, are far from perfect, allowing companies to set huge salary ranges spanning tens of thousands of pounds.

Still, the overriding direction is for more transparency and, already, major corporations are rolling out the requirements across their US operations. Microsoft said it hoped a nationwide change would “ensure a consistent experience for job seekers interested in finding their place on our team”.

These moves in the US by large international corporations have spurred talk that salary disclosures could become more commonplace in the UK, too.

Simon Wingate, managing director at job listing website Reed.co.uk, says it is “probably too early to say whether the UK will follow the same legislative route as the US…They say when America sneezes, the world catches a cold”.

Regardless, he says it is true that there is a “renewed interest in the topic of salary transparency over the past year due to the combined factors of skills shortages and the cost of living crisis”.

Up until this point, things appear to have been going in the opposite direction. Figures compiled by Reed suggested that the percentage of jobs not advertising salary on its website increased between March and October this year.

Separate figures from rival job posting website Indeed.com found that just under half of the 14 million listings on its website over the three months to the end of June included salary data.

This is despite a suggestion that, for jobseekers at least, more transparency would prove a draw. According to Reed, a UK job advert that displays a salary receives around 37pc more applications than one that does not.

Still, Wingate says, many employers would prefer not to disclose. “The reason for most is the salary they decide to offer a candidate is dependent on their experience. For others, it’s because they’re mostly worried about the effect that transparency could have on existing employees.”

jobs salaries - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It is a topic which is slowly coming to the fore in Westminster. Earlier this year, the UK unveiled plans for a pilot scheme, which will see companies agree to list salary details on job adverts and stop asking about a potential candidate’s previous salary when hiring. The parameters for the scheme are currently being drawn up, and it has already received funding.

Maria Caulfield MP, who took over as the minister for women in late October, says the scheme is key to helping reduce inequality.

"Increased pay transparency provides a firm footing for women to negotiate pay on a fairer basis,” she says.

“I encourage all employers to publish salaries on job adverts and not ask about pay history in interviews, which will help ensure they find the right person for the job.”

It is something campaign groups have been lobbying for for some time. Gender equality charity the Fawcett Society says providing transparency over pay levels means people will not be “massively underpitching” for their salary when they are asked their expectations.

Yet, simply introducing sweeping changes to force more disclosure on pay would not come without its hurdles. There is a risk that the balance tips in the wrong direction, the campaign group says.

In Norway, for example, everyone’s salary is in the public domain and searchable, although people cannot do this anonymously.

“We know that women are paid less on average,” says the Fawcett Society’s Jemima Olchawski. “So if there were a system which disclosed all that information, and other potential employers could check it to see what they could pay you, my strong belief is that that would be detrimental for women.”

She says companies could easily start being more open with potential candidates. “If you want to encourage people to apply, you need to give them all the information about the job.”

It may seem a simple proposition. Yet, some are not convinced it is all that easy to introduce – or even results in the right people ending up in the right roles.

Sebastian Kayll, a co-founder at executive recruitment company Renaissance Leadership, says in his line of work, it is “never apples for apples”. “Some people are more experienced than others. Some people, you have to pay slightly more for. Everyone’s different, right? The jobs are different. There should be a slightly opaque nature to it.”

When it comes down to it, Kayll has found that “the weaker candidates lead with, what is the job paying? And the more experienced and better candidates lead with, what is the job?”

Such debates are only likely to come more to the fore in the coming months as the UK pilot scheme on pay transparency gets underway.

While in the US, questions of “what do you do and what do you earn” are moving from social media into legislation, here in Britain, there is still some way to go for transparency to take hold.