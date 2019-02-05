Why We Like SalMar ASA’s (OB:SALM) 32% Return On Capital Employed

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at SalMar ASA (OB:SALM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for SalMar:

0.32 = øre2.6b ÷ (øre14b – øre3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, SalMar has an ROCE of 32%.

Does SalMar Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, SalMar’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 20% average in the Food industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, SalMar’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

As we can see, SalMar currently has an ROCE of 32% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 19%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

OB:SALM Last Perf February 5th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for SalMar.

Do SalMar’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

SalMar has total liabilities of øre3.9b and total assets of øre14b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won’t have much impact on the already great ROCE.

What We Can Learn From SalMar’s ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, SalMar could be worthy of further investigation. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.