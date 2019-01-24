Here’s why Saregama India Limited’s (NSE:SAREGAMA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Saregama India Limited (NSE:SAREGAMA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Saregama India:

0.075 = ₹326m ÷ (₹5.8b – ₹1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Saregama India has an ROCE of 7.5%.

Is Saregama India’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Saregama India’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 2.7% average in the Entertainment industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside Saregama India’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Our data shows that Saregama India currently has an ROCE of 7.5%, compared to its ROCE of 4.0% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Saregama India.

How Saregama India’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Saregama India has total assets of ₹5.8b and current liabilities of ₹1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.