Why Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Plan Might Fail

Key point: Investments in Saudi Arabia carry a lot of geopolitical risks.

Saudi Arabia's "Davos in the Desert" has come and gone, producing $20 billion in newly signed deals. And while the Future Investment Initiative — as the event is officially known — also reduced the threat of U.S. sanctions over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, investors are nevertheless weighing the pros and cons of pouring money into a kingdom where returns are far from guaranteed. Investors remain wary of major geopolitical risks, like a war with Iran and another human rights outrage that could reignite an international push to isolate Saudi Arabia, as well as domestic considerations, like the consistency of Saudi Arabia's policies amid lower oil prices and the personality politics of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Such factors will ultimately weigh down the Saudi investment strategy — and make the 10-year drive toward Vision 2030 all the more difficult to achieve.

The Khashoggi Factor

Last year, investors and businesses did not know if the United States would impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2, 2018. With Riyadh the focus of international condemnation, few took it up on its offer to attend the 2018 Future Investment Initiative just three weeks after the dissident journalist's murder. As 2019 unfolded, some companies even went so far as to return Saudi investment funds — while others waited to see if the political fury in the United States would translate into anything legally punitive.

The White House held firm against such sanctions and penalties, fearing it would lose influence in Saudi Arabia and lucrative arms contracts to Russia and China. First, it vetoed attempts to end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen. Then, in May 2019, it used an emergency declaration to ram through $8.1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its ally, the United Arab Emirates (as well as Jordan), citing the threat of Iran. Ultimately, the White House's signal was clear: It would stymie congressional attempts to punish Saudi Arabia, and no congressional supermajority existed to override its veto.

