Why the savings rate revival threatens to put fund managers to shame

City of London financial district

Britain’s DIY investment boom is in danger of fizzling out, as saving deals climb to levels not seen since the 2000s – finally offering a return that can compete with the stock market.

Investors have been able to grow their money relatively easily in the stock market for much of the past decade, as low interest rates fuelled a long bull run and the rapid growth of companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google fattened up Isas across the country.

But as interest rates rise, saving accounts are beginning to look like serious competition. A saver can secure a 5pc return on their cash in a one-year fixed bond – around the same as the British stock market’s annualised return over the past decade.

Rob Morgan, of the wealth manager Charles Stanley, said: “Saving accounts and short-term bonds are much better deals now, which means the ‘risk free’ rate on cash is much higher.

“It means we have to start looking at investments through that lens. When saving rates were next to nothing, a possible return if 5pc or 6pc in stocks would have been appealing. But now they need to be more like 10pc to make the risk worth it.”

This means there is even more pressure on fund managers to deliver, Mr Morgan added. “Savers are now seeking out exceptional growth – that is a challenge in a low growth world, where a lot of traditional businesses are struggling. Yet we need our investments to work even harder for us.”

It remains an open secret in the City that most fund managers fail to beat the market.

Only one in four managed to beat their passive alternative last year, according to analysis by the broker AJ Bell. This is much better over 10 years, with 39pc beating a tracker fund – but this is skewed by survivorship bias, as the worst performing funds are eventually closed down.

Fund managers who specialise in picking British stocks have performed even worse: just 13pc of fund managers beat the FTSE 100, AJ Bell found.

More and more DIY investors are instead investing their cash in passive funds, which simply track the stock market instead of trying to beat it, and at much lower fees.

Active funds typically charge a fee of between 0.5pc to 1pc. Fund managers picking global stocks charge an ongoing fee of 0.91pc, compared with an average of just 0.14pc in passive trackers, AJ Bell found.

Of the top 10 most popular funds at AJ Bell and rival Interactive Investor last month, all but one were passive.

The exception was famed investor Terry Smith’s flagship £23.4bn fund, Fundsmith Equity. On Hargreaves Lansdown, seven of the top 10 were passive – Mr Smith’s fund again ranked first, the £3.5bn Rathbone Global Opportunities fund ranked seventh, followed by the £3bn Baillie Gifford American fund at number eight.

But even the most popular funds are beginning to lag behind the rest of the market. Fundsmith Equity has outperformed the market over the course of 10 years – but recent performance has not been as strong and it is now starting to trail behind global stocks.

And while the fund is still attracting new investors – as demonstrated by its ranking on brokers’ top of the pops tables – some savers already in the fund are starting to lose faith.

The fund suffered £2.1bn in withdrawals in the year ended in May, according to FE Fundinfo, a data provider. Fundsmith declined to comment on the withdrawals.

Yet while saving rates climb and pile pressure on investors, the Government is drawing up plans for a new “Tell Sid” style campaign to boost household investment in shares. Officials are understood to be considering proposals for an advertising campaign that will encourage consumers to invest their money in the stock market.

Andrew Griffith, a senior Treasury minister, said that increasing individual share ownership is about “changing culture, attitudes to risk and supporting individual responsibility”.

Mr Morgan agreed this was sensible in the long-term. “If we do not think about the future then it is possible when rates fall back down we could lose out on the uplift in the stock market that comes with that,” he said. “But right now people may well be asking if they need to take that risk.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.