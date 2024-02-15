Why was SC teacher slurring her speech at school? A Breathalyzer gave a clue, state says

A Midlands teacher came to school under the influence of alcohol, according to state officials. Now, her license is suspended.

On May 22, 2022, administrators at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia received reports that teacher Lisbeth Hawley Chapman appeared to be unwell, according to documents from the South Carolina Board of Education. She was “slurring her speech” and “appeared drowsy.”

Chapman told administrators that she was on medication, but was able to return to her classroom. She was taken to the school’s nurse’s office, and agreed to take a Breathalyzer test. It recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.06%. In South Carolina, it’s illegal drive with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

She was told to call a ride home.

Chapman had 11 years of experience as an educator, and had no prior record of disciplinary action with the S.C. Board of Education. She was placed on administrative leave by Richland 2 and later resigned from her post, according to documents.

According to the S.C. Department of Education, Chapman waived her right to a hearing and consented to an order of suspension of her teaching certificate. The state Board of Education agreed to the order in January 2024.

Chapman could not be reached for comment.

Her teaching certificate will be suspended for a year, beginning Jan. 9, 2024, and ending Jan. 8, 2025. The suspension was reported to the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification Clearinghouse and all South Carolina school districts.

South Carolina law allows the state board to revoke or suspend the teaching certificate of any person if there is just cause, including incompetence, neglect of duty, criminal activity or drunkenness, among others. The board determined Chapman had engaged in “unprofessional conduct” by reporting to her job under the influence of alcohol.

If Chapman wants her certification reinstated next year, she has to make a written request to the state Department of Education’s Office of Educator Services and must meet all certification requirements.

Richland 2 declined to comment on the incident.

“The District does not comment on personnel matters,” said spokesperson Ish Tate.