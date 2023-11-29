'Why is he scared?' Lawmakers brawl after Hunter Biden offers to testify at open hearing

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., hit back at Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., after the Republican lawmaker referred to him as “little Moskowitz jumping up and down” in an interview this week.

The latest battle between the lawmakers started after Comer told Newsmax on Tuesday that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, should testify in a closed-door deposition before speaking at an open hearing, accusing some of his Democratic lawmakers of interrupting witnesses.

Hunter Biden this week responded to a House subpoena for testimony about his overseas business deals, but he offered to testify at an open hearing rather than a closed-door deposition,

“As these hearings go, you got 20 members on each side that have five minutes each. We have tens of thousands of pages of documents where we need to sit down and ask specific substantive questions without filibustering, without interruption, without going five minutes back and forth with Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman and little (Jared) Moskowitz jumping up and down, filing motions, and trying to disrupt the committee hearings," Comer said during the interview.

In response, Moskowitz wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that “this is the first true thing Comer has said all year, it’s been hard for me to grow.”

“But why is the Chairman scared of tiny, mini, itsy-bitsy Moskowitz,” he wrote. “And why is he scared of Hunter testifying, will Comer get caught lying?”

In a follow-up post, Moskowitz wrote “Have you been injured in Committee? Have you been caught lying and found it hard to function? Are you hearing voices in your head from the political trauma. Call the law firm of Raskin, Goldman, and Moskowitz, We deliver!”

This back and forth isn't the first time the lawmakers have been at odds. The two previously clashed during a hearing earlier this month, during which Comer called Moskowitz a “smurf,” in an apparent reference to his blue suit, as the lawmakers argued about the Biden family's wider business dealings.

After their testy exchange, Moskowitz labeled Comer a “Gargamel,” a villain in the Smurfs universe, on X.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic, GOP lawmakers bicker after Hunter Biden offers to testify