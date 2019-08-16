Why Scientific Brain Training SA’s (EPA:MLSBT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we'll look at Scientific Brain Training SA (EPA:MLSBT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Scientific Brain Training:

0.042 = €315k ÷ (€12m - €4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Scientific Brain Training has an ROCE of 4.2%.

Is Scientific Brain Training's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Scientific Brain Training's ROCE is meaningfully below the Healthcare Services industry average of 7.4%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, Scientific Brain Training's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , Scientific Brain Training currently has an ROCE of 4.2% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 0.4%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Scientific Brain Training's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:MLSBT Past Revenue and Net Income, August 16th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Scientific Brain Training has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Scientific Brain Training's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Scientific Brain Training has total assets of €12m and current liabilities of €4.4m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Scientific Brain Training has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.